Greenville, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - Inc. Magazine has named Designli to its 43rd annual Inc. 5000, the definitive ranking of the nation's most respected and fastest-growing private companies. This prestigious accolade places Designli among an elite group of businesses driving the American economy's future.

Designli ranks No. 2420 on Inc.'s 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies

Ranked No. 2420, Designli has been recognized for a remarkable 214% growth rate over the past three years, establishing itself as a trusted partner for its commitment to innovation and client growth.

"This recognition reinforces our commitment to client satisfaction. Our team is focused on delivering a 5-star experience in every project we undertake and every decision we make," mentioned Keith Shields, Designli CEO.

The acknowledgment comes as the company doubles down on its commitment to customer satisfaction with a bold new mission: to "earn a 5-star review from every Designli customer by offering a 5-star product development experience."

This mission underpins every aspect of their operations, from the initial consultation in the innovative SolutionLab to the final product launch. It ensures exceptional service and transparent communication, driving client satisfaction and the company's continued success and growth.

To learn more about how Designli is shaping the future of software development and discover what makes it a 5-star partner, visit: https://designli.co/why-designli.

For complete results of the Inc.'s 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Designli:

Designli is Southeast's leading custom software development company specializing in custom mobile and web application development built with cutting-edge technologies like React Native, React, Nest, and Node.js. With the expertise to handle the most complex software solutions, Designli ensures a seamless, 5-star experience for every client.

