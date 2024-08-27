SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC's IHart Secures Major Contracts with Taiwan French Food Group and Healthcare Giants. Expands Global Reach as US Subsidiary Gets NYC Certification to Deliver Diverse Cuisines and Automated Product Lines in the US

SUIC, IHart Group signed contracts with the Taiwan French food group, Bojiang International Catering Group and a leading healthcare company, Daily Oral Care Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Artistic Dental Consultant Group

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC:SUIC) today announces that SUIC's partner, IHart Group, signed contracts with the Taiwan French food group, Bojiang International Catering Group and a leading healthcare company, Daily Oral Care Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Artistic Dental Consultant Group to supply diversified cuisines and tailored culinary services. IHart Group and the subsidiary in US also earned a certification in New York City for food services including automated lines of diverse food products and food delivery services nationwide.

Bojiang International Catering Group owns and operates "MiraWan" (Miracle of Taiwan), a prestigious high-altitude landscape restaurant led by executive chef Josh Cheng. It was designated for plate recommendation in the MICHELIN Guide Taipei & Taichung 2020 Selection. MiraWan flourishes on its contemporary take on Parisian cuisine fused with Taiwanese deeply umami flavors by creating dishes with marine and terrestrial elements, showcasing the culinary prowess of its Executive Chef Josh Cheng. Visit their website at https://www.mirawan.com.tw/

Artistic Dental Consultant Group, founded in 2012, is a premiere brand in restorative and cosmetic dentistry services, with 22 clinics and more than 100 business partners in Taiwan, offering high-quality dental services including implants, sedation, orthodontics, cosmetic and general dentistry. Artistic group works with some of the most dynamic dental practices in the industry. Visit their website at https://www.artisticdc.com/

IHart Group and its US subsidiary are making headways in the U.S. as the subsidiary, Unise Investment Corp, earns a certification in New York City for food services including automated lines of diverse food products and food delivery services nationwide. They are now screening OEM factories that will provide different products and distributors that will cater to schools, hospitals, airports, hotels and shopping malls around the country. For more information about our product lines, please visit our website with video:

https://www.ih-art.com.tw/engmain.html

"SUIC is the biggest investor, shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway USA. Our unified goal is to create more economic prosperity by increasing our group's momentum this year 2024 and to tap more opportunities to serve more markets and our customers, growing our footprint in the global food market by tenfold. We are confident we can achieve these as we are driven by our strong values of discovery, partnership and integrity." said Hank Wang, CEO.

