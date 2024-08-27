Clearing: IT - Equity Derivatives - Introduction of Swedish Small Cap Index Futures

As of September 9, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) will introduce weekly options in the Danish market segment. Weekly options will initially be introduced on Novo Nordisk B (NOVOB). From September 3, 2024, the new standardized contracts will be available in the exchange and clearing systems, although suspended from trading and clearing until September 9, 2024. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Monday, September 2, 2024. The contract specifications and the Equity Derivatives Fee List will be updated accordingly. For further information concerning this exchange notice, members may contact their Nasdaq account manager or product manager Mikael Sievertz, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1242315