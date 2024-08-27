South Africa's latest auction is the first to be held under a December 2022 government plan to procure 14,771 MW of new generating capacity. The South African Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy has published a list of bidders for the seventh round of the nation's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP). The list includes eight wind project proposals with a combined capacity of 1,692 MW and 40 PV project proposals totaling 7. 826 MW. The proposed solar projects range in size from 91 MW to 240 MW. They will be built in the provinces of Free State, Limpopo, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...