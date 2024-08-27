AirIQ, Inc.: AirIQ and TD SYNNEX Announce Strategic Partnership to Boost Channel Access

AirIQ Inc. ("AirIQ") (TSXV:IQ), a leader in IoT-based asset management solutions since 1997, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This alliance is set to enhance the distribution of AirIQ's IoT solutions across North America.

This partnership aims to leverage TD SYNNEX's robust distribution network so AirIQ can forge further partnerships with different large channels. These various partnerships create opportunities for additional sales through distribution partners by offering combined products. This strategy will expand AirIQ's reach, leading to greater market penetration.

"This partnership with TD SYNNEX allows us to expand our market reach through further channel partnerships," said Mike Robb, President and Chief Executive Officer of AirIQ. "Channel partnerships will come with their own team of various sales representatives who will sell the combined product offerings to a wider audience than before. Together, we will deliver a comprehensive solution that meets the dynamic needs of businesses across an expanded market that has not been accessible to AirIQ in the past," continued Mr. Robb.

"TD SYNNEX?is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Marcie Stout, Vice President of Product Management at TD SYNNEX. "With AirIQ?added to our vast?portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our IoT offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

AirIQ plans to continue to enhance its product offerings, with upcoming initiatives aimed at further integrating into TD SYNNEX'S distribution channels to expand AirIQ's reach. Both companies are dedicated to driving innovation in the IoT space, ensuring that their customers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

About AirIQ

AirIQ (TSXV:IQ) was founded in 1997 and is a pioneer in IoT based asset management solutions. AirIQ's solutions allow commercial businesses to reliably, effectively and efficiently monitor assets in near real time. The Company develops iOS and Android mobile and web-based applications, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. AirIQ solutions are mixed fleet capable and provide fleet reporting, maintenance, compliance, safety and analytics utilizing multiple hardware options including a fully integrated video telematics camera solution and a battery powered solution for non-powered assets. For additional information on AirIQ please visit the Company's website at www.airiq.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's best estimates and the current operating environment. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, AirIQ's operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "hope", "goal", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking statements, including AirIQ's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such forward-looking statements are as of the date which such statement is made and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from future results expressed, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in market and competition, technological and competitive developments and potential downturns in economic conditions generally. Therefore, actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Other than as may be required by law, AirIQ disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of such information, future events or otherwise.

* * *

For more information please contact :

AirIQ Inc.,

Michael Robb, President and Chief Executive Officer,

(905) 831-6444

mrobb@airiq.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: AirIQ, Inc.







View the original press release on accesswire.com