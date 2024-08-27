DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REX American Resources Corporation ("REX" or the "Company") (NYSE: REX), a leading ethanol production company, today announced financial and operational results for the Company's fiscal second quarter 2024.

REX American Resources' fiscal second quarter 2024 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities. The One Earth Energy, LLC ("One Earth") and NuGen Energy, LLC ("NuGen") ethanol production facilities are consolidated, while the four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Results

For fiscal second quarter 2024, REX reported net sales and revenue of $148.2 million, compared with $212.0 million for fiscal second quarter 2023. The year-over-year net sales and revenue decrease primarily reflects reduced pricing for ethanol and co-products. Fiscal second quarter 2024 gross profit for the Company was $19.8 million, compared with $18.4 million in fiscal second quarter 2023, reflecting decreased corn and natural gas prices. Interest and other income for the second fiscal quarter 2024 was $4.4 million, compared to $3.3 million for second fiscal quarter 2023. This resulted in higher fiscal second quarter 2024 income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $19.5 million, compared with $16.1 million in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to REX shareholders in fiscal second quarter 2024 was $12.4 million, compared to $9.1 million in fiscal second quarter 2023. Fiscal second quarter 2024 diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders was $0.70, compared to $0.52 per share in fiscal second quarter 2023. Per share results for fiscal second quarters 2024 and 2023 are based on 17,671,000 and 17,460,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively.

Update on One Earth Energy Carbon Capture Project and Ethanol Production Expansion

REX continues to progress construction of the carbon capture and compression facility portion of its One Earth Energy carbon capture and sequestration project.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Class VI injection well technical review process is ongoing. Approval of REX's Class VI injection well application is necessary to begin construction on the sequestration portion of the project and to begin operations. The EPA currently projects issuance of a draft permit for the project by the end of 2024, with a final permit decision in second quarter 2025.

On July 18, 2024, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into law a moratorium on the construction of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) pipelines in the state. The law pauses construction on CO 2 pipelines in Illinois until July 1, 2026, or until finalization of new Federal pipeline rules that may be issued by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, whichever comes first.

At this time, the necessary utility interconnection work required for testing and commissioning of the carbon capture and compression facility is progressing well. The Illinois utility carrying out the interconnection work anticipates the new interconnection will be complete by first quarter 2025.

In light of the currently in flux timetable for permitting of the complete facility, and the utility interconnection schedule, REX management took the financially prudent decision not to accelerate the current pace of construction, which resulted in the facility's construction phase extending past the previously anticipated completion timeframe of the end of July. This approach will allow for completion of the carbon capture and compression facility on an appropriate timeline, while controlling expenditures.

REX is on track to complete the expansion of its One Earth Energy ethanol production facility by the end of first quarter 2025. When complete, production capacity will increase from 150 million to 175 million gallons per year. Once this is achieved, REX plans to move forward with the further permitting of the facility to produce 200 million gallons per year of ethanol, which the Company expects will require no further capital expenditure.

Through the end of fiscal second quarter 2024, capital expenditures related to the One Earth Energy carbon capture and sequestration project totaled $49.1 million, and expenditures for expansion of ethanol production capacity totaled $41.7 million. The combined capital spending of $90.8 million remains on plan, with the Company still budgeting a total spend of $165-$175 million for these projects.

Balance Sheet

At the end of fiscal second quarter 2024 on July 31, 2024, REX had $346.0 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments available and no bank debt.

Management Commentary

"REX American's ethanol production operations continue to produce industry-leading results across varying market environments," said Zafar Rizvi, REX Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter the REX team was again able to deliver standout gross margin and earnings per share. By keeping a focus on managing our expenses and seizing on opportunities available to us in the corn market REX continues to consistently deliver positive returns for our shareholders.

"The One Earth Energy carbon capture and sequestration facility is moving forward. We continue to monitor developments in Illinois and remain positive on the ultimate outcome of the regulatory process in the state. The EPA Class VI well permit process is moving forward, with overall approval of the injection wells anticipated in second quarter 2025. The required utility interconnection work has begun and we anticipate its completion by end of the first quarter 2025, in line with when we expect completion of the expansion of our ethanol production facility's capacity to 175 million gallons per year. In our permitting work, construction efforts, and in our ongoing ethanol operations, we are working within conditions to achieve the optimal outcome every day, and realize the best possible results for our shareholders," concluded Mr. Rizvi.

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources Corporation has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate have production capacity totaling approximately 730 million gallons per year. REX's effective ownership of annual volumes is approximately 300 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate" or "continue" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the Company's business operations, including impacts on supplies, demand, personnel and other factors, the impact of legislative and regulatory changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, commodity market risk, gasoline and natural gas, ethanol plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, logistical interruptions, success in permitting and developing the planned carbon sequestration facility near the One Earth Energy ethanol plant, changes in the international, national or regional economies, the impact of inflation, the ability to attract employees, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations, the impact of U.S. foreign trade policy, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the effects of terrorism or acts of war. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales and revenue $ 148,155 $ 211,977 $ 309,386 $ 424,691 Cost of sales 128,382 193,625 275,162 396,173 Gross profit 19,773 18,352 34,224 28,518 Selling, general and administrative expenses (6,440) (8,618) (12,551) (14,387) Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates 1,747 3,047 3,465 4,537 Interest and other income, net 4,416 3,271 10,321 6,072 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 19,496 16,052 35,459 24,740 Provision for income taxes (4,489) (3,768) (8,179) (5,756) Net Income 15,007 12,284 27,280 18,984 Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,629) (3,229) (4,711) (4,693) Net income attributable to REX common shareholders $ 12,378 $ 9,055 22,569 $ 14,291 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 17,548 17,460 17,528 17,427 Basic net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders $ 0.71 $ 0.52 $ 1.29 $ 0.82 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 17,671 17,460 17,648 17,427 Diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders $ 0.70 $ 0.52 $ 1.28 $ 0.82

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) Unaudited July 31, January 31, 2024 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 261,040 $ 223,397 Short-term investments 84,942 155,260 Accounts receivable 24,262 23,185 Inventory 29,162 26,984 Refundable income taxes 5,272 5,728 Prepaid expenses and other 14,236 17,549 Total current assets 418,914 452,103 Property and equipment, net 190,188 155,587 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,221 13,038 Other assets 19,285 9,138 Equity method investment 38,401 34,936 TOTAL ASSETS $ 680,009 $ 664,802 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable - trade $ 31,254 $ 42,073 Current operating lease liabilities 3,482 4,469 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 17,173 19,717 Total current liabilities 51,909 66,259 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred taxes 1,598 1,598 Long-term operating lease liabilities 9,716 8,378 Other long-term liabilities 600 970 Total long-term liabilities 11,914 10,946 EQUITY REX shareholders' equity: Common stock 299 299 Paid-in capital 5,961 3,769 Retained earnings 724,330 701,761 Treasury stock (190,957) (191,911) Total REX shareholders' equity 539,633 513,918 Noncontrolling interests 76,553 73,679 Total equity 616,186 587,597 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 680,009 $ 664,802

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Unaudited Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income including noncontrolling interest $ 27,280 $ 18,984 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 8,824 8,915 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 3,153 2,671 Income from equity method investments (3,465) (4,537) Interest income from investments (3,292) (3,967) Deferred income taxes 5,495 3,947 Stock based compensation expense 1,772 3,892 Loss on disposal of property and equipment - net 78 205 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,077) (6,836) Inventories (2,178) 2,784 Refundable income taxes 456 (2,692) Other assets (12,344) (7,162) Accounts payable - trade (14,009) (12,595) Other liabilities (4,985) 3,019 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,708 6,628 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (40,219) (8,173) Purchase of short-term investments (156,125) (194,400) Maturity of short-term investments 229,735 227,490 Deposits 203 (20) Proceeds from sale of real estate and property and equipment 178 10 Net cash provided by investing activities 33,772 24,907 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments to noncontrolling interests holders (1,837) (716) Net cash used in financing activities (1,837) (716) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 37,643 30,819 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of period 223,397 71,347 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - End of period $ 261,040 $ 102,166 Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards accrued $ 798 $ 570 Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards issued $ 2,172 $ 965 Non-cash investing activities - Accrued capital expenditures $ 4,573 $ 1,029 Non-cash investing activities - Capital additions transferred from prepaid expenses $ 188 $ - Right-of-use assets acquired and liabilities incurred upon lease execution $ 3,335 $ 312

