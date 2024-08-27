Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2024 14:02 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WillCo Tech: Air Force and AFWERX Select WillcoTech to Improve Cyber and IT Talent Management

AKRON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / WillCo Tech announces AFWERX has selected it for a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) project focused on developing an Automated Talent Management system to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

WillCo Tech

WillCo Tech



For the last 15 years, WillCoTech has developed and operated the largest qualification management and reporting system for the Army, known as the Army Training and Certification Tracking System (ATCTS). Building from that DoD experience, WillCo Tech launched the CyberSTAR family of SaaS Cyber Workforce Management products available for all DoD and government contractors to track, prepare, and upskill the cyber and IT workforce pursuant to the DoD Cyber Workforce Framework.

The historical data from tracking positions and individuals aligned to the DoD Cyber Workforce Framework (DoDM 8140.03) is well positioned to support cyber and IT talent management initiatives critical to the DoD and this increasingly important element of the mission forces.

WillCo Tech will leverage its CyberSTAR family of products, experience, data, and industry partnerships to provide actionable insights into workforce and talent management. Its focus is on helping identify, build, recruit, upskill, and retain the critical cyber and IT workforce with a skills-based approach to addressing workforce needs. Such an approach will bring tremendous value and advantage to organizations and individuals in the force by clarifying pathways and opening doors for advancement.

"This contract award is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in meeting the critical needs of our nation's defense," said Marling Engle, President of WillCo Tech. "We are excited to work with AFWERX and the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop cutting-edge solutions to enhance the cyber workforce and bolster our national security."

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About WillCo Tech

WillCo Tech is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the defense sector. Focusing on cybersecurity, talent management, and advanced R&D, WillCo Tech delivers cutting-edge products and services that enhance the U.S. military's operational capabilities. For more information about WillCo Tech and its team, please visit www.willcotech.com.

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace forces. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations worldwide, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian, and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites, executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit www.afwerx.com.

Contact Information

Scott Wolf
Principal
swolf@willcotech.com
216-408-6651

SOURCE: WillCo Tech

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.