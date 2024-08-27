WillCo Tech: Air Force and AFWERX Select WillcoTech to Improve Cyber and IT Talent Management

AKRON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / WillCo Tech announces AFWERX has selected it for a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) project focused on developing an Automated Talent Management system to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).





For the last 15 years, WillCoTech has developed and operated the largest qualification management and reporting system for the Army, known as the Army Training and Certification Tracking System (ATCTS). Building from that DoD experience, WillCo Tech launched the CyberSTAR family of SaaS Cyber Workforce Management products available for all DoD and government contractors to track, prepare, and upskill the cyber and IT workforce pursuant to the DoD Cyber Workforce Framework.

The historical data from tracking positions and individuals aligned to the DoD Cyber Workforce Framework (DoDM 8140.03) is well positioned to support cyber and IT talent management initiatives critical to the DoD and this increasingly important element of the mission forces.

WillCo Tech will leverage its CyberSTAR family of products, experience, data, and industry partnerships to provide actionable insights into workforce and talent management. Its focus is on helping identify, build, recruit, upskill, and retain the critical cyber and IT workforce with a skills-based approach to addressing workforce needs. Such an approach will bring tremendous value and advantage to organizations and individuals in the force by clarifying pathways and opening doors for advancement.

"This contract award is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in meeting the critical needs of our nation's defense," said Marling Engle, President of WillCo Tech. "We are excited to work with AFWERX and the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop cutting-edge solutions to enhance the cyber workforce and bolster our national security."

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About WillCo Tech

WillCo Tech is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the defense sector. Focusing on cybersecurity, talent management, and advanced R&D, WillCo Tech delivers cutting-edge products and services that enhance the U.S. military's operational capabilities. For more information about WillCo Tech and its team, please visit www.willcotech.com.

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace forces. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations worldwide, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian, and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites, executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit www.afwerx.com.

