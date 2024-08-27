Infinx Healthcare: Gartner Recognizes Infinx as Sample Vendor for Intelligent Prior Authorization in Hype Cycle for US Healthcare Payers 2024 for Third Consecutive Year

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Infinx Healthcare, a leading provider of AI-driven patient access and revenue cycle solutions for healthcare providers, has been recognized as a Sample Vendor for a third year in a row for Intelligent Prior Authorization in the Gartner Hype Cycle for US Healthcare Payers in 2024.

Gartner Hype Cycle methodology gives a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time, providing a sound source of insight to manage its deployment within the context of an organization's specific business goals. This Hype Cycle provides critical input for strategic planning by tracking the maturity level and adoption rate of payer technologies and deployment approaches.

Intelligent Prior Authorization Received Transformational Benefit Rating

Intelligent Prior Authorization received a benefit rating as Transformational in this year's report.

According to Gartner, "Prior authorizations (PAs) are often manual and rarely transparent, resulting in communication and efficiency challenges for payers, providers and their consumers. Intelligent prior authorization (iPA) applies NLP, machine learning (ML) and AI to the PA process and uses API-enabled workflow automation and clinical data exchanges to request and verify service authorization with medical necessity determinations at the point of service. These tools reduce reliance on fax and phone calls and improve the consumer and provider experience."

Infinx Healthcare Named As a Sample Vendor For Intelligent Prior Authorization

Jaideep Tandon, CEO, Infinx, said, "Being recognized again this year in the Gartner Hype Cycle highlights the growing importance of using AI, automation, and advanced analytics to transform revenue cycle management. As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, these technologies are not just optional-they are essential for driving efficiency and ensuring financial sustainability."

"Today's healthcare leaders are faced with an overwhelming array of technology choices," Tandon added. "It's crucial for CIOs and decision-makers to identify solutions that offer both immediate and long-term value. We're honored that Gartner continues to recognize Infinx, validating our commitment to delivering impactful and innovative solutions."

Enhancing Efficiency in Prior Authorizations with Infinx's AI-Powered Patient Access Plus Platform

Healthcare organizations rely on Infinx's AI-powered Patient Access Plus platform for end-to-end prior authorization workflows that are optimized with payer and EHR integrations, AI, automation, intelligent workflow management, and support from in-house clinical specialists. With this technology-enabled solution, clients have reduced repetitive work by 70-90%, accelerating the authorization process and resulting in a 50% faster turnaround time for approvals. This efficiency allows healthcare providers to shift their focus from administrative tasks to delivering quality care and improving patient engagement.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2024, 29 July 2024. Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

