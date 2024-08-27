South Pacific Metals Corp.: South Pacific Metals Reports Exceptional Surface Trenching Results at Osena Gold-Copper Project, Including 8.82g/t Gold Sample at Ontenu Prospect, Kainantu District

Assays Confirm Mineralization Across Entire 79 m trench, Including 4 m Averaging 4.52g/t Au
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / South Pacific Metals Corp. (TSXV:SPMC)(FSE:6J00) ("SPMC" or the "Company"), an emerging gold-copper exploration company operating in the heart of Papua New Guinea's proven production corridors, is pleased to announce initial assay results from its Osena Gold-Copper Project surface exploration program, completed September 2023 at the Ontenu Prospect and surrounding areas.
Highlights:
Trench 1 returned significant results including a peak trench rock sample value of 8.82 g/t Au, 13.8 g/t Ag, 0.25% Cu, 580 ppm Mo, 0.93% Zn.
79 m averaging 0.75 g/t Au, 981 ppm Cu, 1.73 g/t Ag, 1877 ppm Zn, including:
16 m averaging 1.25 g/t Au, 0.15% Cu, 0.18% Zn; and
4 m averaging 4.52 g/t Au, 0.13% Cu, 0.23% Zn.
Trench 1 mineralization occurs across the entire 79 m trench and is expected to extend to the east and west over more than 200 m width.
Regional rock samples returned up to 2.69 g/t Au, 71.3 g/t Ag, 0.26% Cu, 5.3% Zn.
The Ontenu Prospect is part of an interpreted multi-intrusive, large-scale gold-copper porphyry system spanning an area of at least 2.5 km by 1 km. Metal signatures (Au-Te-Bi) in assayed soils and rocks suggest a later metal-bearing event overprinting an earlier porphyry Cu-Au-Mo event, similar to that observed at other major deposits such as at the Kainantu and Porgera Mines.
"We are thrilled to see Ontenu results as high as 8.82 g/t gold within a broad alteration halo, confirming the significance of this prospect that remains open in all directions," commented Cathy Fitzgerald, President and Chief Geologist. "We are also highly encouraged by the continuity of gold mineralization found in Trench 1 assays, demonstrating excellent gold endowment potential that bodes well for future exploration efforts. These results, along with Ontenu's location at the southwestern end of the Kainantu Transfer Zone, make this a high-priority prospect for the Company. A comprehensive review of all historical and modern data for the Ontenu Prospect and broader area is underway, with the aim to fully characterize the scale and size of this mineralized system, identify additional targets and inform further exploration."
Ontenu Prospect Exploration Program
From July to September 2023, the Company (then operating as Kainantu Resources Ltd. under previous management), conducted surface sampling and detailed geological, alteration and structural mapping over the core area of the Ontenu Prospect. A total of 118 reconnaissance rock samples, 150 trench samples from five trenches and 116 soil samples were collected and secured in storage until being sent for assay this year (see news release dated July 3, 2024). These samples have now been assayed by Intertek Laboratory, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, with preliminary results discussed in this news release.
Initial Surface Trenching Results
The Company interprets that the Ontenu Prospect at surface is the upper part of a significant gold-copper porphyry system.
Trench 1 is a 79 m long, east-west oriented channel excavated to a depth of 1 to 1.5 metres (see Figure 1). This trench targeted an area associated with high tenor gold in soils (between 80-360 ppb Au) over a line-length of 260 m. The exposed rocks in the trench revealed weathered gossanous material and was mapped as a combination of microdiorite, diorite porphyry and diorite breccia. The trench was oriented E-W and is proximal to mapped silica ledges and feldspar-hornblende porphyries intruding the sampled microdiorite. Stockwork veins and gossanous material (iron oxides from weathering of sulphide material) were mapped in the trench. The area has not been previously drilled, and based on regional interpretation, may link along a WNW-ESE striking structural corridor to a gold-in-soil anomaly (80 to 210ppb Au) located 300m to the ESE. The area to the north (and northwest) of Trench 1 has not yet been soil sampled by the Company. Further, many rock samples peripheral to Ontenu's core area returned high grade results that warrant following: Regional rock samples returned up to 2.69 g/t Au, 71.3 g/t Ag, 0.26 %Cu, and 5.3 %Zn.
Soil sampling was designed to complement two soil lines previously collected by the Company in 2022 (see news release dated March 23, 2023). Soils were collected at a nominal 50 m spacing along E-W lines with 100 metres spacing between lines. Nearly the entire area sampled, over 1 km by 800 m has highly anomalous gold in soils. The peak soil assay result returned was 1,560 ppb Au (1.56 g/t Au). As evidenced by high tenor gold in soils on the last lines of the soil survey, the soil anomaly is likely to continue farther to the west, north and south of the current area sampled.
The Company anticipates reporting full results, including review and interpretation of all assays and historical data in September 2024.
Figure 1: Ontenu Porphyry Prospect Geology and Recent Soil and Rock Results
Figure 2: Ontenu Porphyry Prospect Trench 1 Gold Assay Results
About the Osena Project
Covering 626 km² of strategic ground, the Osena Project is located southwest of and adjacent to K92's tenements that host the Kainantu Gold Mine. Priority prospects include Ontenu, a porphyry copper-gold and epigenetic gold prospect with exposed porphyritic diorite intrusive phases hosting supergene copper minerals, and overprinted by a later gold mineralized event associated. The Ontenu Prospect is one of many occurring within a highly mineralized corridor that extends more than 40 km northeast across the Kainantu District.
Figure 3: Osena Project Location in the Kainantu Gold District
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
All Ontenu samples were collected under previous management, with the samples securely stored in the Kainantu office of the Company for the past year, prior to being sent to the laboratory for assaying.
Trenching and Rock Sampling
Trench samples are collected from a hand-excavated trench to a depth of approximately 1 m. The trench wall and floor is mapped and a representative sample is collected each metre along the length of the trench. Rock samples are collected from in-situ outcrops during reconnaissance work.
Trench and rock samples were sent to the ITS (PNG) Ltd (Intertek) Laboratory in Port Moresby. Gold assays were conducted using 30 g charge Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption Spectra finish (Intertek Code FA25/OES), with a detection limit of 0.01ppm. Samples >1 ppm (1 g/t) Au were re-assayed as a check with no significant difference noted.
Multi-element assays were determined using 4-acid digestion with Induced Coupled Mass-Spectrometry (ICPMS) (Intertek code 4A/MS48). Certified reference material, duplicates and blanks were inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance, with no significant variations from expected results.
Soil Sampling
Soil sampling involves sieving a c-horizon soil to a <2 mm in the field with the sample secured on site before being staged. Soil samples were sent to the ITS (PNG) Ltd (Intertek) Laboratory in Port Moresby for assay. Assaying for gold and other elements is determined by aqua regia digestion with a mass-spectrometry finish (Intertek code AR01/MS). Certified Reference Material, duplicates and blanks are inserted in the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this release has been compiled by Company geologists reviewed and approved by Darren Holden, Ph.D., FAusIMM, a "Qualified Person" as defined under the Canadian Institute of Mining National Instrument 43-101, 2014 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Holden is a Technical Advisor to the Company.
About South Pacific Metals Corp.
South Pacific Metals Corp ("SPMC") is an emerging gold-copper exploration company operating in the heart of Papua New Guinea's proven gold and copper production corridors. With an expansive 3,000 km² land package and four transformative gold-copper projects contiguous with major producers K92 Mining, PanAust and neighbouring Barrick Gold, new leadership and experienced in-country teams are prioritizing thoughtful and rigorous technical programs focused on boots-on-the-ground exploration to prioritize discovery across its portfolio projects: Anga, Osena, Kili Teke and May River.
Immediately flanking K92's active drilling and gold producing operations to the northeast and southwest, SPMC's Anga and Osena Projects are located within the high-grade Kainantu Gold District - each having the potential to host similar-style lode-gold and porphyry copper-gold mineralization as that present within K92's tenements. Kili Teke is an advanced exploration project situated only 40 km from the world-class Porgera Gold Mine and hosts an existing Inferred Mineral Resource with multiple opportunities for expansion and further discovery. The May River Project is located adjacent to the world-renowned Frieda River copper-gold project, with historical drilling indicating potential for a significant, untapped-gold mineralized system. SPMC common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V: SPMC) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 6J00).
Appendix 1
Table 1: Results from Trench 1 (coordinates WGS84 UTM Zone 55)
TrenchID
Grid
Easting
Northing
From
To
Length
Rock Type
Gold (g/t)
Silver (g/t)
Copper (ppm)
Zinc (ppm)
Mo (ppm)
Trench 1
SUTM55
364554.8
9294562.6
0
1
1
Gossan
1.57
5.2
868
490
133
Trench 1
SUTM55
364555.6
9294562.2
1
2
1
Gossan
1.1
0.9
687
493
40
Trench 1
SUTM55
364556.5
9294561.8
2
3
1
Gossan
0.39
1.4
682
454
48
Trench 1
SUTM55
364557.3
9294561.4
3
4
1
Porphyry
0.34
2.1
1045
539
33
Trench 1
SUTM55
364558.2
9294561.1
4
5
1
Porphyry
0.79
1.9
1563
587
99
Trench 1
SUTM55
364559.0
9294560.9
5
6
1
Porphyry
0.25
0.25
610
359
25
Trench 1
SUTM55
364559.9
9294560.6
6
7
1
Porphyry
0.31
1.3
667
428
48
Trench 1
SUTM55
364560.8
9294560.4
7
8
1
Porphyry
0.51
0.25
725
525
33
Trench 1
SUTM55
364561.7
9294560.1
8
9
1
Porphyry
0.11
4.2
556
428
40
Trench 1
SUTM55
364562.6
9294559.8
9
10
1
Porphyry
0.2
2.6
761
696
55
Trench 1
SUTM55
364563.5
9294559.5
10
11
1
Porphyry
0.15
1.1
595
755
27
Trench 1
SUTM55
364564.4
9294559.1
11
12
1
Porphyry
0.12
0.8
609
958
35
Trench 1
SUTM55
364565.3
9294558.8
12
13
1
Porphyry
0.1
0.25
456
744
24
Trench 1
SUTM55
364566.3
9294558.7
13
14
1
Microdiorite
0.09
0.25
271
501
29
Trench 1
SUTM55
364567.2
9294558.6
14
15
1
Microdiorite
0.1
0.25
184
595
107
Trench 1
SUTM55
364568.1
9294558.4
15
16
1
Microdiorite
0.13
0.25
340
1268
38
Trench 1
SUTM55
364569.1
9294558.3
16
17
1
Microdiorite
0.94
0.25
310
1352
24
Trench 1
SUTM55
364570.0
9294558.2
17
18
1
Microdiorite
1.92
0.25
426
2825
16
Trench 1
SUTM55
364570.9
9294558.0
18
19
1
Microdiorite
0.17
1
1484
2760
32
Trench 1
SUTM55
364571.9
9294557.9
19
20
1
Microdiorite
2.44
0.25
2048
2722
76
Trench 1
SUTM55
364572.8
9294557.8
20
21
1
Microdiorite
0.28
0.25
2271
2106
118
Trench 1
SUTM55
364573.8
9294557.5
21
22
1
Microdiorite
1.91
0.25
2142
2086
218
Trench 1
SUTM55
364574.7
9294557.2
22
23
1
Microdiorite
0.24
0.6
2040
2787
91
Trench 1
SUTM55
364575.7
9294557.0
23
24
1
Microdiorite
0.5
0.6
1549
2865
77
Trench 1
SUTM55
364576.6
9294556.7
24
25
1
Microdiorite
0.17
1.2
1769
2532
88
Trench 1
SUTM55
364577.6
9294556.4
25
26
1
Microdiorite
1.5
1
2485
849
172
Trench 1
SUTM55
364578.5
9294556.1
26
27
1
Microdiorite
3.36
0.5
1668
951
136
Trench 1
SUTM55
364579.5
9294555.9
27
28
1
Microdiorite
2.31
0.9
1390
1491
250
Trench 1
SUTM55
364580.4
9294555.6
28
29
1
Volcanic Dike
0.54
0.25
910
1009
155
Trench 1
SUTM55
364581.4
9294555.6
29
30
1
Volcanic Dike
0.94
0.8
1365
550
580
Trench 1
SUTM55
364582.4
9294555.6
30
31
1
Volcanic Dike
1.32
0.25
954
1255
195
Trench 1
SUTM55
364583.3
9294555.5
31
32
1
Volcanic Dike
1.41
0.25
1251
886
106
Trench 1
SUTM55
364584.3
9294555.5
32
33
1
Hornblende Diorite
0.41
0.25
1246
2872
44
Trench 1
SUTM55
364585.3
9294555.5
33
34
1
Hornblende Diorite
0.13
1
794
3193
59
Trench 1
SUTM55
364586.2
9294555.5
34
35
1
Hornblende Diorite
0.15
0.7
742
5380
32
Trench 1
SUTM55
364587.2
9294555.5
35
36
1
Hornblende Diorite
0.22
0.7
947
4653
48
TrenchID
Grid
Easting
Northing
From
To
Length
Rock Type
Gold (g/t)
Silver (g/t)
Copper (ppm)
Zinc (ppm)
Mo (ppm)
Trench 1
SUTM55
364588.2
9294555.5
36
37
1
Hornblende Diorite
0.21
0.25
780
7674
24
Trench 1
SUTM55
364589.1
9294555.4
37
38
1
Hornblende Diorite
0.19
0.25
920
8055
17
Trench 1
SUTM55
364590.1
9294555.5
38
39
1
Hornblende Diorite
0.2
1.7
719
5578
30
Trench 1
SUTM55
364591.1
9294555.6
39
40
1
Hornblende Diorite
0.08
0.25
595
5782
10
Trench 1
SUTM55
364592.1
9294555.7
40
41
1
Hornblende Diorite
0.1
0.8
332
5226
8
Trench 1
SUTM55
364593.1
9294555.7
41
42
1
Breccia
0.26
0.25
386
9289
24
Trench 1
SUTM55
364594.1
9294555.9
42
43
1
Breccia
0.08
0.25
289
0.01
20
Trench 1
SUTM55
364595.1
9294556.0
43
44
1
Breccia
0.13
1.6
312
8476
48
Trench 1
SUTM55
364596.1
9294556.2
44
45
1
Porphyry
8.82
1.6
1661
4242
71
Trench 1
SUTM55
364597.1
9294556.4
45
46
1
Porphyry
3.91
2.5
1043
1662
26
Trench 1
SUTM55
364598.1
9294556.5
46
47
1
Porphyry
0.78
0.25
409
1314
4
Trench 1
SUTM55
364599.1
9294556.7
47
48
1
Porphyry
4.74
5.2
1978
2039
30
Trench 1
SUTM55
364600.0
9294557.1
48
49
1
Porphyry
0.17
1.6
962
2204
36
Trench 1
SUTM55
364600.9
9294557.5
49
50
1
Porphyry
0.14
1.7
1148
2286
37
Trench 1
SUTM55
364601.8
9294557.9
50
51
1
Porphyry
0.16
0.25
842
1918
49
Trench 1
SUTM55
364602.7
9294558.2
51
52
1
Porphyry
0.13
0.25
688
1720
32
Trench 1
SUTM55
364603.6
9294558.3
52
53
1
Porphyry
0.12
0.25
774
1512
57
Trench 1
SUTM55
364604.6
9294558.4
53
54
1
Porphyry
0.25
3.3
1200
1794
32
Trench 1
SUTM55
364605.5
9294558.4
54
55
1
Porphyry
0.17
1
1065
1766
30
Trench 1
SUTM55
364606.5
9294558.5
55
56
1
Porphyry
0.13
1.1
1148
1716
37
Trench 1
SUTM55
364607.4
9294558.6
56
57
1
Porphyry
0.19
3.5
1642
1327
24
Trench 1
SUTM55
364608.4
9294558.6
57
58
1
Porphyry
0.24
1
1236
1075
59
Trench 1
SUTM55
364609.3
9294558.7
58
59
1
Porphyry
0.12
1.1
941
1276
11
Trench 1
SUTM55
364610.3
9294558.8
59
60
1
Porphyry
0.11
0.9
1064
1315
6
Trench 1
SUTM55
364611.2
9294558.8
60
61
1
Porphyry
0.12
0.7
573
842
26
Trench 1
SUTM55
364612.1
9294558.7
61
62
1
Porphyry
0.35
2.8
1085
747
33
Trench 1
SUTM55
364613.1
9294558.7
62
63
1
Porphyry
0.12
2
752
955
22
Trench 1
SUTM55
364614.0
9294558.6
63
64
1
Porphyry
0.19
0.6
743
889
26
Trench 1
SUTM55
364614.9
9294558.5
64
65
1
Porphyry
0.27
0.25
947
767
27
Trench 1
SUTM55
364615.9
9294558.4
65
66
1
Porphyry
0.64
0.25
766
267
36
Trench 1
SUTM55
364616.8
9294558.3
66
67
1
Porphyry
0.22
10
1306
842
48
Trench 1
SUTM55
364617.7
9294558.2
67
68
1
Porphyry
2.15
9.1
1561
597
62
Trench 1
SUTM55
364618.6
9294558.1
68
69
1
Porphyry
0.12
3
636
782
36
Trench 1
SUTM55
364619.6
9294558.0
69
70
1
Porphyry
0.22
0.8
724
663
53
Trench 1
SUTM55
364620.6
9294558.0
70
71
1
Porphyry
0.08
1.4
730
648
72
Trench 1
SUTM55
364621.5
9294558.0
71
72
1
Porphyry
0.23
1.2
667
864
36
Trench 1
SUTM55
364622.5
9294558.1
72
73
1
Porphyry
0.33
1
712
712
82
Trench 1
SUTM55
364623.5
9294558.1
73
74
1
Porphyry
0.68
12.7
1480
795
43
TrenchID
Grid
Easting
Northing
From
To
Length
Rock Type
Gold (g/t)
Silver (g/t)
Copper (ppm)
Zinc (ppm)
Mo (ppm)
Trench 1
SUTM55
364624.5
9294558.1
74
75
1
Porphyry
2.1
4.9
1421
1124
58
Trench 1
SUTM55
364625.5
9294558.2
75
76
1
Porphyry
0.56
2.3
651
828
56
Trench 1
SUTM55
364626.4
9294558.2
76
77
1
Porphyry
2.06
13.8
826
707
214
Trench 1
SUTM55
364627.4
9294558.2
77
78
1
Porphyry
0.26
0.8
727
540
54
Trench 1
SUTM55
364628.4
9294558.3
78
79
1
Porphyry
0.19
4.4
648
532
39
Table 2: New Rock chip results of Au >0.1g/t Au, and/or Cu >1000ppm (coordinates WGS84 UTM z55)
Sample ID
Easting
Northing
Gold (g/t)
Silver (g/t)
Copper (ppm)
Zinc (ppm)
E00462
365435
9294946
2.69
9.1
341
385
E00456
364455
9294638
2
5.2
2225
25957
E00083
365671
9294347
1.47
15.7
271
73
E00076
365006
9294493
1.34
4.8
1100
157
E00077
365898
9294618
1.26
8.7
61
726
E00081
365402
9294478
0.75
71.3
860
475
E00151
364523
9293952
0.7
1.6
1505
226
E00107
365397
9294479
0.66
18
419
353
E00078
365871
9294613
0.65
15.6
227
4825
E00320
364573
9294658
0.58
1.9
548
412
E00461
365407
9294976
0.38
10.7
59
182
E00119
365566
9294088
0.35
20.5
153
2112
E00121
364973
9293738
0.34
2.4
86
437
E00139
365011
9294032
0.34
29.9
982
52922
E00159
364633
9293827
0.31
13.1
200
39649
E00068
365162
9294820
0.3
13.8
319
0.01
E00116
365818
9294292
0.29
6.7
165
240
E00098
365828
9294490
0.27
5.2
106
185
E00103
365508
9294695
0.26
2.5
75
291
E00120
365560
9294086
0.25
20.6
125
3215
E00133
364992
9293902
0.24
1.7
408
489
E00138
365011
9294032
0.24
11.8
430
2961
E00075
364950
9294570
0.22
1
725
449
E00122
364971
9293743
0.2
1.8
2476
221
E00459
364993
9294607
0.2
1.3
1644
351
E00180
364587
9294473
0.17
1.8
520
2379
E00141
364127
9294308
0.15
0.25
17
43
E00123
364956
9293799
0.14
1.4
47
108
E00142
364127
9294308
0.14
0.25
366
90
E00137
365022
9294017
0.13
3.7
292
991
E00152
364556
9293881
0.13
5.8
784
93
E00458
364993
9294616
0.13
0.25
130
184
E00074
364999
9294609
0.11
2.6
296
850
E00080
365199
9294495
0.1
0.25
77
15
E00110
365819
9294413
0.09
1.5
1015
284
E00086
364447
9294542
0.04
0.7
2641
221
