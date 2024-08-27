South Pacific Metals Corp.: South Pacific Metals Reports Exceptional Surface Trenching Results at Osena Gold-Copper Project, Including 8.82g/t Gold Sample at Ontenu Prospect, Kainantu District

Assays Confirm Mineralization Across Entire 79 m trench, Including 4 m Averaging 4.52g/t Au

South Pacific Metals Corp. (TSXV:SPMC)(FSE:6J00) ("SPMC" or the "Company"), an emerging gold-copper exploration company operating in the heart of Papua New Guinea's proven production corridors, is pleased to announce initial assay results from its Osena Gold-Copper Project surface exploration program, completed September 2023 at the Ontenu Prospect and surrounding areas.

Highlights:

Trench 1 returned significant results including a peak trench rock sample value of 8.82 g/t Au, 13.8 g/t Ag, 0.25% Cu, 580 ppm Mo, 0.93% Zn. 79 m averaging 0.75 g/t Au, 981 ppm Cu, 1.73 g/t Ag, 1877 ppm Zn, including: 16 m averaging 1.25 g/t Au, 0.15% Cu, 0.18% Zn; and 4 m averaging 4.52 g/t Au, 0.13% Cu, 0.23% Zn.

Trench 1 mineralization occurs across the entire 79 m trench and is expected to extend to the east and west over more than 200 m width.

Regional rock samples returned up to 2.69 g/t Au, 71.3 g/t Ag, 0.26% Cu, 5.3% Zn .

The Ontenu Prospect is part of an interpreted multi-intrusive, large-scale gold-copper porphyry system spanning an area of at least 2.5 km by 1 km. Metal signatures (Au-Te-Bi) in assayed soils and rocks suggest a later metal-bearing event overprinting an earlier porphyry Cu-Au-Mo event, similar to that observed at other major deposits such as at the Kainantu and Porgera Mines.

"We are thrilled to see Ontenu results as high as 8.82 g/t gold within a broad alteration halo, confirming the significance of this prospect that remains open in all directions," commented Cathy Fitzgerald, President and Chief Geologist. "We are also highly encouraged by the continuity of gold mineralization found in Trench 1 assays, demonstrating excellent gold endowment potential that bodes well for future exploration efforts. These results, along with Ontenu's location at the southwestern end of the Kainantu Transfer Zone, make this a high-priority prospect for the Company. A comprehensive review of all historical and modern data for the Ontenu Prospect and broader area is underway, with the aim to fully characterize the scale and size of this mineralized system, identify additional targets and inform further exploration."

Ontenu Prospect Exploration Program

From July to September 2023, the Company (then operating as Kainantu Resources Ltd. under previous management), conducted surface sampling and detailed geological, alteration and structural mapping over the core area of the Ontenu Prospect. A total of 118 reconnaissance rock samples, 150 trench samples from five trenches and 116 soil samples were collected and secured in storage until being sent for assay this year (see news release dated July 3, 2024). These samples have now been assayed by Intertek Laboratory, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, with preliminary results discussed in this news release.

Initial Surface Trenching Results

The Company interprets that the Ontenu Prospect at surface is the upper part of a significant gold-copper porphyry system.

Trench 1 is a 79 m long, east-west oriented channel excavated to a depth of 1 to 1.5 metres (see Figure 1). This trench targeted an area associated with high tenor gold in soils (between 80-360 ppb Au) over a line-length of 260 m. The exposed rocks in the trench revealed weathered gossanous material and was mapped as a combination of microdiorite, diorite porphyry and diorite breccia. The trench was oriented E-W and is proximal to mapped silica ledges and feldspar-hornblende porphyries intruding the sampled microdiorite. Stockwork veins and gossanous material (iron oxides from weathering of sulphide material) were mapped in the trench. The area has not been previously drilled, and based on regional interpretation, may link along a WNW-ESE striking structural corridor to a gold-in-soil anomaly (80 to 210ppb Au) located 300m to the ESE. The area to the north (and northwest) of Trench 1 has not yet been soil sampled by the Company. Further, many rock samples peripheral to Ontenu's core area returned high grade results that warrant following: Regional rock samples returned up to 2.69 g/t Au, 71.3 g/t Ag, 0.26 %Cu, and 5.3 %Zn.

Soil sampling was designed to complement two soil lines previously collected by the Company in 2022 (see news release dated March 23, 2023). Soils were collected at a nominal 50 m spacing along E-W lines with 100 metres spacing between lines. Nearly the entire area sampled, over 1 km by 800 m has highly anomalous gold in soils. The peak soil assay result returned was 1,560 ppb Au (1.56 g/t Au). As evidenced by high tenor gold in soils on the last lines of the soil survey, the soil anomaly is likely to continue farther to the west, north and south of the current area sampled.

The Company anticipates reporting full results, including review and interpretation of all assays and historical data in September 2024.

Figure 1: Ontenu Porphyry Prospect Geology and Recent Soil and Rock Results

Figure 2: Ontenu Porphyry Prospect Trench 1 Gold Assay Results

About the Osena Project

Covering 626 km² of strategic ground, the Osena Project is located southwest of and adjacent to K92's tenements that host the Kainantu Gold Mine. Priority prospects include Ontenu, a porphyry copper-gold and epigenetic gold prospect with exposed porphyritic diorite intrusive phases hosting supergene copper minerals, and overprinted by a later gold mineralized event associated. The Ontenu Prospect is one of many occurring within a highly mineralized corridor that extends more than 40 km northeast across the Kainantu District.

Figure 3: Osena Project Location in the Kainantu Gold District

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All Ontenu samples were collected under previous management, with the samples securely stored in the Kainantu office of the Company for the past year, prior to being sent to the laboratory for assaying.

Trenching and Rock Sampling

Trench samples are collected from a hand-excavated trench to a depth of approximately 1 m. The trench wall and floor is mapped and a representative sample is collected each metre along the length of the trench. Rock samples are collected from in-situ outcrops during reconnaissance work.

Trench and rock samples were sent to the ITS (PNG) Ltd (Intertek) Laboratory in Port Moresby. Gold assays were conducted using 30 g charge Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption Spectra finish (Intertek Code FA25/OES), with a detection limit of 0.01ppm. Samples >1 ppm (1 g/t) Au were re-assayed as a check with no significant difference noted.

Multi-element assays were determined using 4-acid digestion with Induced Coupled Mass-Spectrometry (ICPMS) (Intertek code 4A/MS48). Certified reference material, duplicates and blanks were inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance, with no significant variations from expected results.

Soil Sampling

Soil sampling involves sieving a c-horizon soil to a <2 mm in the field with the sample secured on site before being staged. Soil samples were sent to the ITS (PNG) Ltd (Intertek) Laboratory in Port Moresby for assay. Assaying for gold and other elements is determined by aqua regia digestion with a mass-spectrometry finish (Intertek code AR01/MS). Certified Reference Material, duplicates and blanks are inserted in the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this release has been compiled by Company geologists reviewed and approved by Darren Holden, Ph.D., FAusIMM, a "Qualified Person" as defined under the Canadian Institute of Mining National Instrument 43-101, 2014 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Holden is a Technical Advisor to the Company.

About South Pacific Metals Corp.

South Pacific Metals Corp ("SPMC") is an emerging gold-copper exploration company operating in the heart of Papua New Guinea's proven gold and copper production corridors. With an expansive 3,000 km² land package and four transformative gold-copper projects contiguous with major producers K92 Mining, PanAust and neighbouring Barrick Gold, new leadership and experienced in-country teams are prioritizing thoughtful and rigorous technical programs focused on boots-on-the-ground exploration to prioritize discovery across its portfolio projects: Anga, Osena, Kili Teke and May River.

Immediately flanking K92's active drilling and gold producing operations to the northeast and southwest, SPMC's Anga and Osena Projects are located within the high-grade Kainantu Gold District - each having the potential to host similar-style lode-gold and porphyry copper-gold mineralization as that present within K92's tenements. Kili Teke is an advanced exploration project situated only 40 km from the world-class Porgera Gold Mine and hosts an existing Inferred Mineral Resource with multiple opportunities for expansion and further discovery. The May River Project is located adjacent to the world-renowned Frieda River copper-gold project, with historical drilling indicating potential for a significant, untapped-gold mineralized system. SPMC common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V: SPMC) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 6J00).

For further information please contact:

Michael Murphy, Executive Chairman and CEO

South Pacific Metals Corp.

Tel: +1 604-428-6128

Email: info@southpacificmetals.ca

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of SPMC. In making the forward-looking statements, SPMC has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available to the Company, including SPMC's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There is no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements may involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of the Company. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because of the context of the statements, including such words as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "plans", "may", "estimates", or words of a similar nature. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: formulation of plans for drill testing; and the success related to any future exploration or development programs. These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic, regulatory or other unforeseen uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, without limitation: success of the Company's projects, prices for metals remaining as estimated, currency exchange rates remaining as estimated, availability of funds for the Company's projects, capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates, prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation), no labour-related disruptions, no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production, all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner, and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in gold prices, fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation), fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar), operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mineral exploration, inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards, the Company's ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner, changes in laws, regulations and government practices, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations, legal restrictions relating to mineral exploration, increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel, the availability of additional capital, title matters and the additional risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described, or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

Appendix 1

Table 1: Results from Trench 1 (coordinates WGS84 UTM Zone 55)

TrenchID Grid Easting Northing From To Length Rock Type Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper (ppm) Zinc (ppm) Mo (ppm) Trench 1 SUTM55 364554.8 9294562.6 0 1 1 Gossan 1.57 5.2 868 490 133 Trench 1 SUTM55 364555.6 9294562.2 1 2 1 Gossan 1.1 0.9 687 493 40 Trench 1 SUTM55 364556.5 9294561.8 2 3 1 Gossan 0.39 1.4 682 454 48 Trench 1 SUTM55 364557.3 9294561.4 3 4 1 Porphyry 0.34 2.1 1045 539 33 Trench 1 SUTM55 364558.2 9294561.1 4 5 1 Porphyry 0.79 1.9 1563 587 99 Trench 1 SUTM55 364559.0 9294560.9 5 6 1 Porphyry 0.25 0.25 610 359 25 Trench 1 SUTM55 364559.9 9294560.6 6 7 1 Porphyry 0.31 1.3 667 428 48 Trench 1 SUTM55 364560.8 9294560.4 7 8 1 Porphyry 0.51 0.25 725 525 33 Trench 1 SUTM55 364561.7 9294560.1 8 9 1 Porphyry 0.11 4.2 556 428 40 Trench 1 SUTM55 364562.6 9294559.8 9 10 1 Porphyry 0.2 2.6 761 696 55 Trench 1 SUTM55 364563.5 9294559.5 10 11 1 Porphyry 0.15 1.1 595 755 27 Trench 1 SUTM55 364564.4 9294559.1 11 12 1 Porphyry 0.12 0.8 609 958 35 Trench 1 SUTM55 364565.3 9294558.8 12 13 1 Porphyry 0.1 0.25 456 744 24 Trench 1 SUTM55 364566.3 9294558.7 13 14 1 Microdiorite 0.09 0.25 271 501 29 Trench 1 SUTM55 364567.2 9294558.6 14 15 1 Microdiorite 0.1 0.25 184 595 107 Trench 1 SUTM55 364568.1 9294558.4 15 16 1 Microdiorite 0.13 0.25 340 1268 38 Trench 1 SUTM55 364569.1 9294558.3 16 17 1 Microdiorite 0.94 0.25 310 1352 24 Trench 1 SUTM55 364570.0 9294558.2 17 18 1 Microdiorite 1.92 0.25 426 2825 16 Trench 1 SUTM55 364570.9 9294558.0 18 19 1 Microdiorite 0.17 1 1484 2760 32 Trench 1 SUTM55 364571.9 9294557.9 19 20 1 Microdiorite 2.44 0.25 2048 2722 76 Trench 1 SUTM55 364572.8 9294557.8 20 21 1 Microdiorite 0.28 0.25 2271 2106 118 Trench 1 SUTM55 364573.8 9294557.5 21 22 1 Microdiorite 1.91 0.25 2142 2086 218 Trench 1 SUTM55 364574.7 9294557.2 22 23 1 Microdiorite 0.24 0.6 2040 2787 91 Trench 1 SUTM55 364575.7 9294557.0 23 24 1 Microdiorite 0.5 0.6 1549 2865 77 Trench 1 SUTM55 364576.6 9294556.7 24 25 1 Microdiorite 0.17 1.2 1769 2532 88 Trench 1 SUTM55 364577.6 9294556.4 25 26 1 Microdiorite 1.5 1 2485 849 172 Trench 1 SUTM55 364578.5 9294556.1 26 27 1 Microdiorite 3.36 0.5 1668 951 136 Trench 1 SUTM55 364579.5 9294555.9 27 28 1 Microdiorite 2.31 0.9 1390 1491 250 Trench 1 SUTM55 364580.4 9294555.6 28 29 1 Volcanic Dike 0.54 0.25 910 1009 155 Trench 1 SUTM55 364581.4 9294555.6 29 30 1 Volcanic Dike 0.94 0.8 1365 550 580 Trench 1 SUTM55 364582.4 9294555.6 30 31 1 Volcanic Dike 1.32 0.25 954 1255 195 Trench 1 SUTM55 364583.3 9294555.5 31 32 1 Volcanic Dike 1.41 0.25 1251 886 106 Trench 1 SUTM55 364584.3 9294555.5 32 33 1 Hornblende Diorite 0.41 0.25 1246 2872 44 Trench 1 SUTM55 364585.3 9294555.5 33 34 1 Hornblende Diorite 0.13 1 794 3193 59 Trench 1 SUTM55 364586.2 9294555.5 34 35 1 Hornblende Diorite 0.15 0.7 742 5380 32 Trench 1 SUTM55 364587.2 9294555.5 35 36 1 Hornblende Diorite 0.22 0.7 947 4653 48 TrenchID Grid Easting Northing From To Length Rock Type Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper (ppm) Zinc (ppm) Mo (ppm) Trench 1 SUTM55 364588.2 9294555.5 36 37 1 Hornblende Diorite 0.21 0.25 780 7674 24 Trench 1 SUTM55 364589.1 9294555.4 37 38 1 Hornblende Diorite 0.19 0.25 920 8055 17 Trench 1 SUTM55 364590.1 9294555.5 38 39 1 Hornblende Diorite 0.2 1.7 719 5578 30 Trench 1 SUTM55 364591.1 9294555.6 39 40 1 Hornblende Diorite 0.08 0.25 595 5782 10 Trench 1 SUTM55 364592.1 9294555.7 40 41 1 Hornblende Diorite 0.1 0.8 332 5226 8 Trench 1 SUTM55 364593.1 9294555.7 41 42 1 Breccia 0.26 0.25 386 9289 24 Trench 1 SUTM55 364594.1 9294555.9 42 43 1 Breccia 0.08 0.25 289 0.01 20 Trench 1 SUTM55 364595.1 9294556.0 43 44 1 Breccia 0.13 1.6 312 8476 48 Trench 1 SUTM55 364596.1 9294556.2 44 45 1 Porphyry 8.82 1.6 1661 4242 71 Trench 1 SUTM55 364597.1 9294556.4 45 46 1 Porphyry 3.91 2.5 1043 1662 26 Trench 1 SUTM55 364598.1 9294556.5 46 47 1 Porphyry 0.78 0.25 409 1314 4 Trench 1 SUTM55 364599.1 9294556.7 47 48 1 Porphyry 4.74 5.2 1978 2039 30 Trench 1 SUTM55 364600.0 9294557.1 48 49 1 Porphyry 0.17 1.6 962 2204 36 Trench 1 SUTM55 364600.9 9294557.5 49 50 1 Porphyry 0.14 1.7 1148 2286 37 Trench 1 SUTM55 364601.8 9294557.9 50 51 1 Porphyry 0.16 0.25 842 1918 49 Trench 1 SUTM55 364602.7 9294558.2 51 52 1 Porphyry 0.13 0.25 688 1720 32 Trench 1 SUTM55 364603.6 9294558.3 52 53 1 Porphyry 0.12 0.25 774 1512 57 Trench 1 SUTM55 364604.6 9294558.4 53 54 1 Porphyry 0.25 3.3 1200 1794 32 Trench 1 SUTM55 364605.5 9294558.4 54 55 1 Porphyry 0.17 1 1065 1766 30 Trench 1 SUTM55 364606.5 9294558.5 55 56 1 Porphyry 0.13 1.1 1148 1716 37 Trench 1 SUTM55 364607.4 9294558.6 56 57 1 Porphyry 0.19 3.5 1642 1327 24 Trench 1 SUTM55 364608.4 9294558.6 57 58 1 Porphyry 0.24 1 1236 1075 59 Trench 1 SUTM55 364609.3 9294558.7 58 59 1 Porphyry 0.12 1.1 941 1276 11 Trench 1 SUTM55 364610.3 9294558.8 59 60 1 Porphyry 0.11 0.9 1064 1315 6 Trench 1 SUTM55 364611.2 9294558.8 60 61 1 Porphyry 0.12 0.7 573 842 26 Trench 1 SUTM55 364612.1 9294558.7 61 62 1 Porphyry 0.35 2.8 1085 747 33 Trench 1 SUTM55 364613.1 9294558.7 62 63 1 Porphyry 0.12 2 752 955 22 Trench 1 SUTM55 364614.0 9294558.6 63 64 1 Porphyry 0.19 0.6 743 889 26 Trench 1 SUTM55 364614.9 9294558.5 64 65 1 Porphyry 0.27 0.25 947 767 27 Trench 1 SUTM55 364615.9 9294558.4 65 66 1 Porphyry 0.64 0.25 766 267 36 Trench 1 SUTM55 364616.8 9294558.3 66 67 1 Porphyry 0.22 10 1306 842 48 Trench 1 SUTM55 364617.7 9294558.2 67 68 1 Porphyry 2.15 9.1 1561 597 62 Trench 1 SUTM55 364618.6 9294558.1 68 69 1 Porphyry 0.12 3 636 782 36 Trench 1 SUTM55 364619.6 9294558.0 69 70 1 Porphyry 0.22 0.8 724 663 53 Trench 1 SUTM55 364620.6 9294558.0 70 71 1 Porphyry 0.08 1.4 730 648 72 Trench 1 SUTM55 364621.5 9294558.0 71 72 1 Porphyry 0.23 1.2 667 864 36 Trench 1 SUTM55 364622.5 9294558.1 72 73 1 Porphyry 0.33 1 712 712 82 Trench 1 SUTM55 364623.5 9294558.1 73 74 1 Porphyry 0.68 12.7 1480 795 43 TrenchID Grid Easting Northing From To Length Rock Type Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper (ppm) Zinc (ppm) Mo (ppm) Trench 1 SUTM55 364624.5 9294558.1 74 75 1 Porphyry 2.1 4.9 1421 1124 58 Trench 1 SUTM55 364625.5 9294558.2 75 76 1 Porphyry 0.56 2.3 651 828 56 Trench 1 SUTM55 364626.4 9294558.2 76 77 1 Porphyry 2.06 13.8 826 707 214 Trench 1 SUTM55 364627.4 9294558.2 77 78 1 Porphyry 0.26 0.8 727 540 54 Trench 1 SUTM55 364628.4 9294558.3 78 79 1 Porphyry 0.19 4.4 648 532 39

Table 2: New Rock chip results of Au >0.1g/t Au, and/or Cu >1000ppm (coordinates WGS84 UTM z55)

Sample ID Easting Northing Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper (ppm) Zinc (ppm) E00462 365435 9294946 2.69 9.1 341 385 E00456 364455 9294638 2 5.2 2225 25957 E00083 365671 9294347 1.47 15.7 271 73 E00076 365006 9294493 1.34 4.8 1100 157 E00077 365898 9294618 1.26 8.7 61 726 E00081 365402 9294478 0.75 71.3 860 475 E00151 364523 9293952 0.7 1.6 1505 226 E00107 365397 9294479 0.66 18 419 353 E00078 365871 9294613 0.65 15.6 227 4825 E00320 364573 9294658 0.58 1.9 548 412 E00461 365407 9294976 0.38 10.7 59 182 E00119 365566 9294088 0.35 20.5 153 2112 E00121 364973 9293738 0.34 2.4 86 437 E00139 365011 9294032 0.34 29.9 982 52922 E00159 364633 9293827 0.31 13.1 200 39649 E00068 365162 9294820 0.3 13.8 319 0.01 E00116 365818 9294292 0.29 6.7 165 240 E00098 365828 9294490 0.27 5.2 106 185 E00103 365508 9294695 0.26 2.5 75 291 E00120 365560 9294086 0.25 20.6 125 3215 E00133 364992 9293902 0.24 1.7 408 489 E00138 365011 9294032 0.24 11.8 430 2961 E00075 364950 9294570 0.22 1 725 449 E00122 364971 9293743 0.2 1.8 2476 221 E00459 364993 9294607 0.2 1.3 1644 351 E00180 364587 9294473 0.17 1.8 520 2379 E00141 364127 9294308 0.15 0.25 17 43 E00123 364956 9293799 0.14 1.4 47 108 E00142 364127 9294308 0.14 0.25 366 90 E00137 365022 9294017 0.13 3.7 292 991 E00152 364556 9293881 0.13 5.8 784 93 E00458 364993 9294616 0.13 0.25 130 184 E00074 364999 9294609 0.11 2.6 296 850 E00080 365199 9294495 0.1 0.25 77 15 E00110 365819 9294413 0.09 1.5 1015 284 E00086 364447 9294542 0.04 0.7 2641 221

SOURCE: South Pacific Metals Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com