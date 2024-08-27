ExaGrid Offers Commvault Cloud Users Better Economics for Longer-Term Retention

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced its support of Metallic, which is part of Commvault Cloud, the data resiliency and recovery platform.

ExaGrid improves the storage economics of Commvault environments by working with Commvault compression and deduplication enabled to provide up to 15:1 reduction in storage consumption a 3X storage savings over using Commvault deduplication alone. This combination dramatically lowers the cost of onsite and offsite backup storage.

ExaGrid has now expanded this benefit to Commvault Cloud users with its support of Metallic, offering more flexibility to users who want to back up data on-premise, and offering greater storage and costs savings for organizations that keep longer-term retention of their data.

ExaGrid supports:

Commvault dedupe on

Commvault dedupe off

Commvault compression on

Commvault compression off

or any combination of the above

"ExaGrid continues to innovate its Tiered Backup Storage solution to enhance its integration with the leading backup applications and utilities. ExaGrid has been a target for Commvault software for nearly 15 years. We are excited to offer even more value to Commvault users by expanding our support to Metallic as well," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries and regions: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

