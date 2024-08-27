Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024

WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486 | Ticker-Symbol: DWD
Tradegate
27.08.24
14:14 Uhr
92,50 Euro
+0,80
+0,87 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire
27.08.2024 14:22 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

As of August 28, 2024, the following instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co.
International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 



Short Name      ISIN Code  
BEAR G5EN X2 AVA 1  GB00BL048Z90
BEAR G5EN X3 AVA 2  GB00BL03YK38
BULL FINGB X2 AVA 4 GB00BNV1JK50
BULL HOOD X6 AVA 1  GB00BS9LYL85
MINI L VIAC AVA 7  GB00BSJLQB21
MINI L VIAC AVA 6  GB00BQRLRY09



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
