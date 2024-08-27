Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

As of August 28, 2024, the following instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short Name ISIN Code BEAR G5EN X2 AVA 1 GB00BL048Z90 BEAR G5EN X3 AVA 2 GB00BL03YK38 BULL FINGB X2 AVA 4 GB00BNV1JK50 BULL HOOD X6 AVA 1 GB00BS9LYL85 MINI L VIAC AVA 7 GB00BSJLQB21 MINI L VIAC AVA 6 GB00BQRLRY09 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.