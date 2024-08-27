Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
27.08.2024 14:22 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: U.S. stocks now available for Custom Basket Forwards (CBF) (254/24)

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB)
communicated in market notices in April 2024 the plan to introduce U.S. stocks
to the Custom Basket Forwards (CBF) scope of stocks. As of today, August 27,
2024, the service is now available in production. 



Production access to CBFs on baskets with U.S. stocks will in accordance with
the Exchange Rules and Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets be
restricted only to derivatives members that can demonstrate the correct U.S.
tax status. Production access can be requested via Nasdaq's Member Portal. 



Market participants are reminded that currently the Custom Basket Forwards
markets are in a Soft Launch phase, where the following applies: 

 -- The member must only trade and clear CBFs with the member's own clients
   (i.e., any CBF recorded on the member's house account must always be met by
   an equal and opposite contract recorded on a client account of the member).

 -- Registration of transactions is allowed only via Nasdaq Trading Operations.

 -- Give ups are not allowed. 




For further product information, please see the following Notices:



Exchange Notice from April 2024 (U.S. stocks for CBF):

https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b574b3aa81c870d3f6cf978d7b919157c&lang=e
n&src=notices 



IT Notice from Feb 2023 (CBF introduction):

https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b558f61582dc01e8389b5084e9b5bd80c&lang=e
n&src=notices 



For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1242342
