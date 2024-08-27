The Japanese authorities have suspended feed-in tariffs (FITs) and premiums for 342 agrivoltaic projects due to violations of new agricultural land regulations. Analyst Makoto Tajima tells pv magazine that this move could hinder the development of agrivoltaics in land-scarce Japan. Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said that the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy (ANRE) has suspended FITs and feed-in premiums (FIPs) for 342 agrivoltaic power plants. The plants reportedly violated the revised Agricultural Land Act, which introduced stricter limits on deploying solar facilities ...

