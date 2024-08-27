Poster session will highlight potential of ZL-1218 to modulate tumor microenvironment and regulate anticancer immune response in advanced solid tumors

Trial update demonstrates the advancement of company's robust, internal global oncology pipeline

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that data from a Phase 1 study of ZL-1218, the company's anti-CCR8 antibody, will be presented in a poster session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024 taking place September 13-17, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain. The preliminary results from the ongoing dose-escalation clinical trial (NCT05859464) will highlight the potential of ZL-1218 to reduce regulatory T cells and modulate T-cell function in the tumor microenvironment (TME) of advanced solid tumors.

ZL-1218 is a humanized monoclonal antibody with an enhanced Fc region that targets CCR8, a chemokine receptor selectively expressed on tumor-associated regulatory T cells (Treg) and may enhance antitumor immune response by depletion of CCR8+ Treg cells via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity activity. ZL-1218 offers potential as a novel therapeutic to treat solid tumors. Enrollment is ongoing in the global Phase 1 study of ZL-1218 as a single agent and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumor malignancies.

"The ability to overcome the complexities of the tumor microenvironment are critical to improving patient outcomes in cancer immunotherapy," said Rafael G. Amado, M.D., President, Head of Global Research and Development, Zai Lab. "The reduction of suppressive tumor-associated regulatory T cells by ZL-1218 offers promise to re-stimulate the immune attack on advanced solid tumors. We look forward to sharing preliminary results from our Phase 1 study at ESMO 2024."

Details regarding the Zai Lab poster presentation at ESMO 2024 are as follows:

Title: Preliminary Clinical PK and PD analysis of a Phase 1 Study of ZL-1218, a humanized anti-CCR8 IgG1 antibody, in patients with advanced solid tumors

Presentation Number: 1008P

Presenter: Oriol Mirallas, Medical Oncology Specialist, Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology, Barcelona, Spain

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Location: Fira Barcelona Gran Via

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health in China and worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

Zai Lab Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to our future expectations, plans, and prospects, including, without limitation, statements regarding our plans for developing and commercializing product candidates in our oncology pipeline including ZL-1218 and the progress of related clinical trials, the potential benefits of ZL-1218; and the potential treatment of certain solid tumors. These forward-looking statements may contain words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "will," "would," and other similar expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to (1) our ability to successfully commercialize and generate revenue from our approved products, (2) our ability to obtain funding for our operations and business initiatives, (3) the results of our clinical and pre-clinical development of our product candidates, (4) the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approvals of our product candidates, (5) risks related to doing business in China, and (6) other factors identified in our most recent annual and quarterly reports and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our expectations and assumptions to change, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Our SEC filings can be found on our website at www.zailaboratory.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

