Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.: Sparta Commercial Unveils EZBroker360 at 2024 Startup Summit Hosted by Wedev Group in Brazil

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTC PINK:SRCO) ("Sparta" or "The Company") announced the official launch of its groundbreaking product, EZBroker360, operated by the Company's subsidiary, Agoge Global USA. The event, hosted by Sparta's joint-venture partner, Wedev Group Ltda., in the heart of Brazil's "Silicon Valley," provided the perfect stage for Sparta to introduce this innovative solution to a diverse audience of startups, investors, and industry leaders.

EZBroker360 is designed to revolutionize the financial management of Brazilian importers and exporters by combining a Merchant of Record model with a comprehensive suite of services. This includes seamless integration of invoice management, bill of lading, and import/export declarations, along with a robust staged financing module. Tony Havens, CEO of Agoge Global USA, expressed his enthusiasm: "We're thrilled with how quickly EZBroker360 is gaining traction. The value it brings to importers and exporters in Brazil is undeniable, and we're excited to see the impact it will continue to have in the market."

The product has already been successfully launched with a few companies that are leveraging this infrastructure to enter the Brazilian market. By covering supplier payments, freightage, and all associated tax and customs clearance costs, EZBroker360 provides Brazilian entities with a more predictable cash flow, allowing them to sell products on extended terms of up to 120 days.

Wedev Group, as the event host, played a crucial role in facilitating discussions and demonstrations of EZBroker360. Eduardo Ribeiro Filho, Founder of Wedev Group, commented on the product's success: "We are incredibly excited about the rapid adoption of EZBroker360. The waiting list of interested customers continues to grow, which speaks volumes about the value we're delivering to both Brazilian and international entities."

The 2024 Startup Summit, held in Florianópolis, attracted more than 10,000 participants, 200 speakers, and 1,000 startups, solidifying the city's reputation as a key hub for technology and innovation in Brazil. As both sponsor and host, Wedev Group's involvement underscored its commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the development of new solutions like Agoge's EZBroker360 that drive global business growth.

About Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (www.spartacommercial.com) was founded in 2004 and is the parent company of three subsidiaries in addition to Agoge Global USA, Inc.: iMobile Solutions, Inc., and New World Health Brands, Inc., offering a variety of products and services.

Agoge Global USA, Inc., the newly formed subsidiary of Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. through its Brazilian partnership with Wedev Group Ltda., facilitates the cross-border payments for the Brazilian import/export business.

About WeDev Group Ltda.

WeDev Group Ltda. is a Brazilian innovator focused on the disruption of traditional standards by fostering innovation and growth through new business models capable of transforming the way the world works.

