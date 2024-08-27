Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2024 14:38 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AI 'Answer Engines' Are Shaping Shopping Behavior, Especially Among Youth, Says BrandRank.AI and EMI Research Solutions

Less than two years after the launch of ChatGPT, over half of young consumers trust AI to make purchases

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Generative AI is reshaping how consumers search for products, especially among younger adults. BrandRank.AI's latest study from the 'AI Trust and Shopping Behavior Monitor' series reveals that 41% of consumers are ready to trust generative AI for search recommendations, with confidence peaking at 52% among younger users.

BrandRank.AI logo

BrandRank.AI logo
the words brandrank.ai with a search icon

Diving into the behaviors and attitudes of approximately 3,500 U.S. individuals, the study, completed in partnership with EMI Research Solutions, aimed to gauge the level of comfort and trust consumers have with AI that can generate search results and product suggestions tailored to their preferences.

Key research findings include:

  • 41% Consumer Openness: 41% of people are likely or very likely to trust recommendations from generative AI search tools such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and Grok.

  • High Trust Among Young Adults: Younger adults, particularly those aged 25-34, show a significant propensity to trust generative AI search recommendations, with 52% expressing a likelihood to do so.

  • Income Brackets Reflect Strong Trust: Consumers across all income brackets, especially those earning $60,000 and above, demonstrate notable trust in AI-driven search recommendations, with engagement levels as high as 50% in the highest income group.

  • Regional Variations in AI Adoption: Interest in AI-driven search recommendations is strong across the South and West regions, with 42% of participants from these areas expressing a high likelihood to consider AI recommendations, compared to 39% in the Midwest.

  • High Usage of ChatGPT: ChatGPT is the most widely used generative AI tool, with significant usage across all demographic groups.

  • Gender Differences: Men are slightly more likely than women to trust AI in search recommendations.

"We're entering an 'Answer Economy' that's transforming how consumers research and purchase products," said Pete Blackshaw, CEO of BrandRank.AI. "In less than two years, Generative AI has evolved from a tech curiosity and term paper shortcut to a mainstream shopping tool, particularly resonating with young consumers. Brands must now prepare for smarter, faster, more transparent, and even 'values-based' product vetting by empowered shoppers."

Anna Sullivan, Brand Analyst and summer intern from Miami University, who is helping to oversee BrandRank.AI's "Generation AI Soapbox" youth panel, observed that convenience, utility, and a sense of "gamified fun" are driving the popularity of tools like ChatGPT among her fellow students and other young consumers. "The extreme utility factor can't be overstated. These tools are also 'Sesame Street simple' for getting a smart handle on travel, large purchases, product comparisons, and even assessing whether a product will harm the planet or impact your health."

As a complement to these findings, BrandRank.AI will release the first-ever "Consumer Trust in AI" study ahead of the holiday season, further exploring how trust in AI influences decision-making and behavior. This study will provide invaluable data for brands navigating the AI landscape, including a scorecard evaluating some of the world's top retailers on their "AI Readiness" to meet the expectations of the "AI generation" of consumers, particularly in customer support, use of ChatBots, and brand-supported product information.

About BrandRank.AI

BrandRank.AI, based in Cincinnati, is a leading provider of AI-driven marketing solutions, helping brands optimize their strategies through cutting-edge AI technology. Combining AI with expert insight, we monitor all the major AI "Answer Engines" to pinpoint vulnerabilities and opportunities, identify key insights driving purchase behavior, and uncover category needs and opportunities to strengthen brand equity and consumer loyalty.

About EMI Research Services

EMI Research Services, located in Cincinnati, is a market research firm specializing in online sample solutions. They offer comprehensive services in respondent sourcing, data collection, and sample management, helping businesses gather reliable insights across various industries. EMI is recognized for its expertise in handling complex research projects and ensuring high-quality data to support informed decision-making.

Contact Information

Pete Blackshaw
CEO
pete@brandrank.ai
513-739-4969

SOURCE: BrandRank.AI

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
