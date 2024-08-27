Vitalik Buterin Donates $500,000 to Animal Welfare Charity, $100,000 from Neiro Community takeover Token Sale

Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, has made a significant contribution to a animal welfare charity, donating $500,000 to support this worthy cause. Notably, $100,000 of this generous donation comes from the sale of Vitalik's Neiro CTO okens, marking a landmark moment for both the token and the charity. For context, Vitalik also donated to charity with the token Shiba Inu, which is currently at a 7.8 billion market cap valuation.

Vitalik Buterin's donation of $500,000 to a dog charity reflects his commitment to social causes: https://x.com/VitalikButerin/status/1824034740627800121?t=IWyTwt--YbGIDOafsdoM3w&s=19

The tale began when Buterin, initially the largest holder of Neiro, offloaded his entire stash of 17.15 billion Neiro coins. This early August sale amounted to approximately $119,000, or about 44.42 ETH. The sell-off led to a precipitous 60% price drop in Neiro, though this decline proved short-lived.

Subsequently, Neiro's team reached out to Buterin. They requested that he allocate a portion of his earnings to a stray dog shelter. Acknowledging this request on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Neiro's team thanked Buterin for his thoughtful discussion on the future of meme coins and public goods funding.

Weeks after the initial contact, Buterin made a remarkable donation. He contributed 200 ETH, valued at over $532,000, to the specified animal welfare fund. This act was met with positive reactions from both the Neiro community and broader crypto enthusiasts.

"Charity donation done, covering all animal coins from the past year or so! That said, I appreciate it if coin holdings just get allocated to the charities directly," Buterin said.

Moreover, Buterin highlighted the potential for meme coins to support sophisticated funding mechanisms for public goods.

Following this charitable gesture, Neiro's value saw an impressive price action. This price adjustment elevated Neiro's market capitalization to an all-time-high of $60 million.

About the Company - Neiro

Initially launched in July, Neiro gained attention following the death of Kabosu, the famous Shiba Inu and face of Dogecoin (DOGE). The announcement of a new pet named Neiro, succeeding Kabosu, garnered substantial sympathy from the crypto community.

Neiro's team has committed to merging entertainment with philanthropy. They suggest a shift towards creating meme coins that offer tangible value through community-driven initiatives and support for charitable causes. Proposing approaches like allocating a portion of token supply or transaction fees to charity could redefine the impact and perception of meme-oriented cryptocurrencies.

For more information, visit Neiro's website at https://neiroeth.io.

