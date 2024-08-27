Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - Healing Realty Trust ("HRT" or the "Company"), a data-driven, self-managed real estate investment company with a portfolio centered on purchasing healthcare-related real estate assets dedicated to serving the mental, behavioral, and physical health sectors, as well as in the advancement of innovative and emerging psychedelic therapies, announced the appointment of Valerie Cook as Director of Real Estate and Acquisitions.

"Valerie Cook brings a wealth of experience to the team and shares our commitment to making a positive difference," said Joe Caltabiano, CEO of HRT. "Her impressive real estate investment track record in the medical office space, combined with her focus on client-specific approaches, makes for an invaluable addition to our company. We are confident that Ms. Cook's leadership will help drive continued growth for HRT and ultimately expand access to innovative treatments as demand for new medications increases across the country."

Prior to joining HRT, Valerie Cook was the Co-Founder and Managing Director at Cook Commercial Partners, a boutique commercial real estate investment brokerage assisting businesses and investors in the valuation, disposition, and acquisition of investment real estate, exclusively within the medical office and dialysis markets nationwide. She started her brokerage career at Marcus & Millichap, specializing in the sale of medical office investment real estate, nationally, with a focus on analysis, valuation, marketing, and the monetization and disposition of medical office properties. Ms. Cook has also held positions of leadership at Henry Schein and Dentsply, both within the dental surgical manufacturer industry. Valerie was born and raised in Omaha, NE and received a BS in Finance and Mathematics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

About Healing Realty Trust

Healing Realty Trust (HRT) is a data-driven, self-managed real estate investment company with a portfolio centered on purchasing healthcare-related real estate assets dedicated to serving the mental, behavioral, and physical health sectors, as well as in the advancement of innovative and emerging psychedelic therapies.

