27.08.2024 14:50 Uhr
Land Betterment Corporation: Land Betterment to Attend Rally Indianapolis Conference

Visit with Land Betterment on August 27th and 28th in Indianapolis, Indiana

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Land Betterment Corporation, a Certified B Corporation and environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation, is pleased to announce that Amanda Kruse, Land Betterment's Controller and Board Member, Jennifer Crandall CEO and Founder of Safe Food en Route are attending Rally 2024 at the Indiana Convention Center on August 27th and 28th.

Amanda Kruse will be conducting meetings with industry investors and other industry entrepreneurs. To schedule a meeting please email ack@landbetterment.com.

Jennifer Crandall will be partaking in leadership discussions and industry thought leadership and can be reached at jennifer@safefoodenroute.com.

Our team, including Board member, Kim Bryden CEO and Founder of Cureate, will also be in attendance at the After Party on August 27th hosted by Endeavor, Innovatemap, KSM, Taft and Wells Fargo. The event, taking place at Mel's Speakeasy at Commission Row, is an opportunity to connect with entrepreneurs, investors and community leaders over good conversations and cocktails at one of Indy's hottest spots. Click here for more information.

About Rally Innovation Conference

The Rally Innovation Conference is a global cross-sector innovation experience featuring 6 Innovation Studios, $5M IN-Prize Pitch Competition, Demo Arena, Keynote, Workshops, and more. Rally forges and celebrates cross-sector connections between companies, universities, entrepreneurs, and investors from across the globe. Connect with them on social media - Facebook LinkedIn Instagram or visit their website - www.rallyinnovation.com

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

Company Contacts:
Mark LaVerghetta
317.537.0492 ext. 0
Chief Governance Officer, Corporate Finance
info@landbetterment.com

Stephanie Conzelman
207.205.0790
Stakeholder Engagement Director
info@landbetterment.com

SOURCE: Land Betterment Corporation



