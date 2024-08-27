Banff Sunshine Village Hosts Indigenous Days

BANFF, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / In an effort to share the cultures that represent Canada, Banff Sunshine Village will host its third annual Indigenous Days celebration on Aug. 30, 31, and Sept. 1, 2024.









"At Banff Sunshine Village, it is our goal to operate a resort worthy of our location in Canada's first national park and UNESCO world heritage site - Banff National Park. Historically the lands and waters found within Banff National Park have been used for sustenance, ceremony, travel, and trade, by Treaties 6, 7, and 8, as well as Métis peoples. Our goal with hosting Indigenous Days is to create space for First Nations communities to share the beauty of their culture. We'll have teepee demonstrations, pow-wow dances, and stories from elders," shares VP of Brand and Communications at Banff Sunshine Village, Kendra Scurfield.

The Indigenous Days activities will take place outside of Banff Sunshine's Centennial Day Lodge, starting daily at 10 a.m. All activities of Banff Sunshine's Indigenous Days are complimentary for all Sunshine Mountain Lodge guests and are included with any valid Sunshine summer sightseeing lift ticket or season pass.

After the performance, Banff Sunshine encourages you to get up and hike the beautiful and maintained trails of Sunshine Meadows. At present, Canada's highest alpine meadow is a bloom with colorful wildflowers. Sunshine Meadows is a family-friendly mountain experience with accessible viewpoints and moderate hiking trails. Purchase your family sightseeing ticket for only $140 + GST. The family sightseeing ticket includes two adults and up to three children living at the same address.

About Banff Sunshine Village: Located 7,000 feet above sea level (2,133 meters) lives Banff Sunshine Village, nestled between the peaks of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. The world-class resort is known for its all-natural snow, as skiers and riders visit the premier alpine resort during its seven-month-long winter ski season, spanning from mid-November to late May. Starting late June, summer blooms up at Banff Sunshine Meadows, as Alberta's natural wildflowers paint hundreds of untouched and preserved acres with a vibrant and colorful landscape. From skiing and riding on Canada's Best Snow in the winter to hiking the Sunshine Meadows during the summer, Banff Sunshine is the ultimate year-round destination for nature enthusiasts. The fully serviced Canadian Rockies resort is open until Sept. 22, 2024, for summer operations.

For more information about the Indigenous Days celebrations, please visit skibanff.com or email Kendra Scurfield, VP of Brand, Marketing and Communications at kscurfield@skibanff.com. To explore Banff Sunshine's summer side, please visit banffsunshinemeadows.com.

