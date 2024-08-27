Persolvent Wins Best Places to Work Award 7 Years in a Row

Seven-time winner, Persolvent, places in top 12 Best Places to Work for excellent leadership, communication, and culture

SAINT PAUL PARK, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / For the seventh year in a row, Persolvent, a successful MN-based financial technology company, was announced as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work (BPTW) honorees by Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal (MSPBJ).





Persolvent Awarded BPTW





For 26 years, MSPBJ has recognized engaging workplaces. Each year, the winners are determined and ranked by anonymous team member feedback collected by MSPBJ, along with their research partner, Omaha, Neb.-based Quantum Workplace.?

Persolvent ranks number 12 out of all the 70 companies recognized as having the highest quality leadership, excellent communication, and engaging culture.?

When asked what makes Persolvent such a great place to work, the majority of the team says the people they work with. Not only does the team like working together, but they prioritize spending time together outside of work as well.

Persolvent leadership gathers the whole team together, including remote employees, for a fun event once or twice a year. Additionally, Persolvent's Fun Committee plans monthly virtual games and mini events for the team to enjoy.

The company strives to uphold its core values in everything they do, from interacting with team members to serving customers. One team member reflects, "It's rare to see a company so aligned. Our core values are a big part of what makes Persolvent a Best Place to Work."

"Thanks to each of our team members for playing important roles in our company and their contributions to living our vision, mission and core values every day. Culture is defined by our team members, and we are delighted with the ownership our team takes to make our culture what it is today: Something to be proud of." - Jay Bruber, Persolvent CEO

About Persolvent

With over 25 years of experience in listening to the market, building business verticals, and leveraging its payment and financial technologies, Persolvent is dedicated to making customers' lives easier through innovation and technology. Whether by powering software platforms with payment technology and award-winning support, or empowering merchants to accept card payments and grow their business, we're ready to earn the right to be recommended.

Learn about our innovative technology and the core values that drive us at www.Persolvent.com/company.

If you are interested in hearing about new roles as they open, please follow Persolvent on LinkedIn and join our Talent Community, located at the bottom of our Careers page.

About Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching hundreds of thousands of readers each week. Through print and digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally and nationally. Visit us at mspbj.com to learn more.

