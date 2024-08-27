Anzeige
Hyperview Joins Forces With Novem Digital to Transform Property Risk Management and Asset Sustainability

Partnership delivers comprehensive property risk management tools for owners and insurers to accurately manage building and sustainability related risk

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Hyperview, the leading cloud-based data center infrastructure management (DCIM) platform, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Novem Digital, an innovative digital risk management and IoT company. This collaboration aims to leverage the Hyperview platform to help property owners manage building and sustainability related risks using data insights to streamline operations, reduce operational costs, and enhance asset sustainability through predictive capabilities.

Hyperview Digital Infrastructure Platform

Hyperview Digital Infrastructure Platform
Novem Digital is developing an add-on feature to the Hyperview platform to deliver property risk assessment tools for the built environment.

For insurers, this partnership provides transparency in risk assessment and enables accurate price alignment with risk profiles. The partnership also delivers a software platform that fosters collaborative customer relations, providing data that empowers informed insurance decisions for real estate and construction value outcomes, including better capital planning.

Hyperview and Novem are in the process of developing a software add-on named Property Risk Management by Novem. This add-on will enhance the existing Hyperview platform with a suite of features specifically designed for the built environment. Key functionalities will include risk management, capital planning, and predictive analytics.

"We're excited to partner with Novem Digital to enhance our SaaS offering," said Jad Jebara, President and CEO of Hyperview. "Our goal has always been to create a versatile digital infrastructure management platform. After successfully focusing on data centers, we're now ready to expand our proven technology to the broader real estate and insurance sectors."

"Our partnership with Hyperview is a major step in enhancing risk management for the built environment," said Clint Undseth, CEO of Novem Digital. "This collaboration offers boards and executives critical insights into strategic and operational risks. Integrating Hyperview's platform with Novem's expertise in harmonizing real-time and historical building data is a game changer that enhances our customers' operations and asset value."

Scott Ewing, Risk Consulting Head of the Americas for AXA XL, emphasizes the increasing concerns surrounding natural catastrophes, cyber threats, and system failures in the insurance industry. "Incidents like electrical arc flashes and water damage are rising sharply," Mr. Ewing noted. "This innovative platform enhances risk assessment and helps our clients identify cost savings and sustainability opportunities. By leveraging data-driven insights, we can offer 24/7 virtual risk engineering services."

The partnership represents a significant opportunity for the insurance industry to enhance collaboration with customers, moving away from the conventional twelve-month transaction cycle and towards cultivating long-term relationships. Key benefits of the Property Risk Management add-on include:

  1. Cost Reduction: By streamlining operations and utilizing data insights, stakeholders can identify areas for cost savings, leading to more efficient asset management and reduced operational expenses.

  2. Capital Planning: Leverage true predictive operational data and correlate to historical fault data to enable better capital planning and asset lifecycle management.

  3. Informed Decision-Making: Access to predictive analytics empowers real estate and insurance professionals to make data-driven decisions, ensuring accurate alignment between pricing and risk profiles.

  4. Enhanced Risk Management: The integration of Hyperview's platform with Novem's data analytics capabilities provides comprehensive risk assessment tools, improving transparency and accuracy in identifying property and climate related risks.

  5. Improved Sustainability: The partnership fosters sustainability by offering tools and strategies that help enhance the environmental performance of buildings, promoting eco-friendly practices among property owners and insurers.

About Hyperview
Hyperview is the leading cloud-based data center infrastructure management (DCIM) platform that empowers enterprises to optimize capacity, reduce power and energy consumption, lower costs, and avoid outages. The powerful and easy-to-use platform includes Asset Management, Energy Management, Power and Environmental Monitoring, Capacity Planning, and 3D Visualization. Learn more at www.hyperviewhq.com

About Novem Digital
Novem Digital stands at the forefront of digital risk management and IoT innovation, empowering property owners and insurers to effectively manage building and sustainability risks. Integrated with the Hyperview digital infrastructure platform, Novem Digital's add-on software suite offers robust property risk management tools tailored for the built environment. Key features include Risk Management, Capital Planning, and Predictive Analytics. Learn more at www.novemdigital.com

Contact Information

Rajan Sodhi
Chief Marketing Officer
rajan.sodhi@hyperviewhq.com
1-866-612-3637 ext. 105

David Crawford
Chief Financial Officer
dcrawford@novemdigital.com
1-778-938-6152

Related Files

hyperview-logo-black-1000px
Fichier 3@2x-8

SOURCE: Hyperview

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
