E2Gold Inc: E2Gold Closes Financing

E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU)(OTCQB:ETUGF) (the "Company" or "E2") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") in which the Company has raised gross proceeds of $386,450.

The aggregate financing consisted of the issuance of 15,822,502 units ("Units") priced at C$0.02 per Unit and 2,800,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") priced at $0.025 per FT Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"); with each whole Warrant exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance thereof. Each FT Unit is comprised of one "flow-through" Common Share and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant"); with each whole FT Warrant exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.06 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance thereof.

All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring December 27, 2024. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company intends to apply the gross proceeds from the Offering towards the exploration of its Hawkins project and for general and administrative purposes.

Insiders of the Company have purchased an aggregate of 8,322,502 Units in connection with the issuance. Accordingly, the Offering constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders ("MI 61-101") in Special Transactions. The Company is exempt from the minority shareholder approval and valuation requires of MI 61-101 pursuant to ss. 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) thereof on the basis that the participation by insiders represents less than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

Also in connection with the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 126,000broker warrants, each exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months, and paid aggregate cash commissions of $2,800.

ABOUT E2GOLD INC.

E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large flagship property, the 80 km long Hawkins Gold Project in north-central Ontario, about 140 km east of the Hemlo Gold Mine, and 75 km north of the Magino and Island Gold Mines. The property is anchored by the McKinnon Zone Inferred Resource of 6.2 Mt grading 1.65 Au g/t, for 328,800 ounces of gold.1 E2Gold is committed to increasing shareholder value through discoveries at Hawkins.

Note 1: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on Hawkins Gold Project, Ontario, by P&E Mining Consultants, effective date September 10, 2020.

For further information please contact:

Jeff Pritchard

VP Corporate Development

info@e2gold.ca

+1 647 699 3340

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of E2Gold, including with respect to the receipt of all regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: E2Gold Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com