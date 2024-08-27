Viking Capital Investments LLC: Viking Capital New Investment Opportunity: Peoria Gateway in Phoenix, AZ

29th Investment Offering

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Viking Capital is excited to announce the launch of Peoria Gateway, a luxurious 200-unit apartment community poised to become a premier destination in the rapidly expanding city of Peoria, Arizona. Scheduled to open in 2026, this Class A development is designed with modern luxury and strategic growth in mind, offering investors a unique opportunity to capitalize on a market characterized by limited housing supply and robust job growth.





Peoria Gateway Apartments

New Development, Phoenix, 200 Units





Peoria Gateway's 20-month construction timeline is meticulously planned to incorporate high-demand features such as smart home technology and luxury finishes, ensuring the property attracts discerning tenants and justifies premium rental rates. Our marketing and leasing efforts will commence in month 14, with our trusted partner property management company driving an efficient lease-up process. We aim to achieve 93% occupancy within 18 months post-construction, paving the way for a potential sale once the property stabilizes and rental income is fully optimized.

Strategically located along the growth corridor to Phoenix, Peoria Gateway offers residents unparalleled access to local amenities and events, including the nation's largest spring training complex and significant venues such as the Peoria Sports Complex, University of Phoenix Stadium, Canyon Speedway Park, Chase Field, and Phoenix International Raceway. These attractions not only enhance the lifestyle of Peoria Gateway residents but also significantly contribute to the local economy through tourism and employment.

Viking Capital's partnership with a developer renowned for successful projects further reinforces the strength of this investment opportunity. Peoria Gateway is positioned to meet the demand for high-quality housing in one of Arizona's most dynamic and rapidly growing markets.

About Viking Capital

Viking Capital is a leading real estate investment firm specializing in multifamily properties across the United States. Our strategic focus on high-quality assets in strong markets allows us to provide investors with opportunities for passive wealth creation through carefully curated investments.

Contact Information

Ashley Penrod

Director of Marketing

apenrod@vikingcapllc.com

2088599720

SOURCE: Viking Capital

View the original press release on newswire.com.