High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
27.08.2024 15:02 Uhr
Rater Singles App Hires Head of Growth and Brand Marketing to Scale to 100,000 Users

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Rater, the Anti-Catfishing singles social app, is thrilled to announce the hiring of a marketing and branding expert to help continue its growth and expansion. Lee-Michael Pronko, Founder of HeresMe Agency, has joined Rater and brings with him the talents of his team at HeresMe.

Rater Screenshot

Rater Screenshot

"I'm thrilled to have an expert onboard to help execute the vision for Rater," said Nicole Drew, Founder and CEO of Rater. "We have our sights set on becoming the top trusted dating app and with Lee-Michael's help and guidance, we're set to reach our goal of 100,000 users by the mid - end 2025."

Officially, Lee-Michael Pronko will fill the role of Head of Growth and Brand Marketing. His position as Founder at HeresMe means he has a team of marketing experts behind him to help grow and support the vision.

"I'm beyond excited to join Rater and support the brand's growth. Our team is ready to execute a marketing strategy combining online and more traditional in-person, and even guerilla approaches that creatively grow brand awareness and increase Rater's user base," said Nikki Gillingham, HeresMe's Marketing and Social Media Director.

About Rater App

Launched in 2023 to help daters safely navigate the online world, Rater is the Anti-Catfishing singles social app highly focused on trust and safety. Profiles are AI-verified and user-vetted to ensure authenticity, and core values are at the forefront of the dating app experience.

About Nicole Drew

In October 2018, Nicole Drew was a single professional in California who was financially scammed by a man she met on a well-known dating app. The experience highlighted for her the pervasive issues of romance scams and inadequate app protections. Driven by a desire to address these issues, she channeled her initial frustration into creating Rater. The Rater platform is designed to enhance safety and promote authenticity in online dating aiming to prevent others from having similar negative experiences.

About Lee-Michael Pronko

Lee-Michael Pronko is a proud dad and tech entrepreneur. He is the CEO & Brand Strategist at HeresMe Agency. He previously developed Heartstring, a video dating app, and launched a multi-city social urban planning tool for better citizen engagement.

About HeresMe Growth Agency

HeresMe grows the brands of matchmakers, coaches, and dating apps with the power of video, funnels, ads, and brand authority to build a compelling and authentic online presence. HeresMe adapts its clients' brands to cultural and social changes, consumer behaviors, and the evolving social landscape, ensuring they stay competitive and relevant but also authentic to the brand vision and values.

Contact Information

Nicole Drew
Founder and CEO, Rater
nicole@raterdate.com

Lee-Michael Pronko
Founder, HeresMe Agency
hello@heresme.world

SOURCE: Rater Date Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

