Focus Universal Inc.: Focus Universal to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

ONTARIO, CA AND LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, announced today that the Company will participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference from September 9-11, 2024, in New York City.

For any investors attending the conference, if you are interested in arranging an in-person 1x1 meeting with the Company, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative to request a meeting.

If you are an investor in the Manhattan area that is not attending the H.C. Wainwright conference, but would like to connect with the Company's management team outside of the event, please reach out to Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC by emailing support@skylineccg.com or ir@focusuniversal.com. In addition to September 9-11, Focus Universal will be available to coordinate meetings in NYC from September 5-8 as well.

Focus Universal is thrilled to showcase its advanced SEC financial reporting automation technology, which offers full automation and operates 1,000 times faster than traditional manual methods. We invite prospective investors to experience firsthand the remarkable power, efficiency, and potential of our technology.

About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 28 patents and patents pending in various phases and 8 trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Lisa Gray

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

info@skylineccg.com

For Company inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

626-272-3883

ir@focusuniversal.com

SOURCE: Focus Universal Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com