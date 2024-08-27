22nd Annual Global Peace Film Festival Tickets Now on Sale

Organizers announce in-person and virtual film and event lineup

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Tickets are now on sale and film and event programming is set for the 22nd annual Global Peace Film Festival. The acclaimed festival produced by Global Peace 360° runs from September 17 to September 23. A selection of feature length and short films will be presented in person at locations in Winter Park and Orlando, followed by a virtual experience available to worldwide audiences starting on September 23.

This intimate gathering of storytellers and audiences features Academy Award-winning and nominated documentaries, short films, and episodic content, along with daily filmmaker conversations, panels, and events. Headquartered in Orlando and programmed in New York, the festival hosts screenings throughout Central Florida each September to coincide with the UN's International Day of Peace.

"At a time of global challenges to peace and in this election year, Global Peace Film Festival is even more relevant as a catalyst for inspiration and positive change," said Founder and Festival Director Nina Streich. "What distinguishes our film festival is our thought-provoking programming, designed not just to entertain and inspire viewers but to also motivate them to help make the world a better place."

Twenty-one films will highlight themes including civil rights, environmental justice, ethics, human rights, immigration, LGBTQ+, music, social justice, voting, wellness and wildlife; all but four were directed or co-directed by women and several filmmakers are people of color. The festival also annually welcomes alumni filmmakers. This year's returning filmmakers include Chris Farina (A Bridge to Life), Peter Hegedus (Can You Hear Me), Denise Dragiewicz (In the Land of Palm Oil), Vanessa Hope (Invisible Nation) and Deirdre Fishel (Sneak Preview screening).

Passes and individual film tickets are now on sale at peacefilmfest.org. Tickets for in-person films at the Winter Park Public Library and Rollins College are $10 each. Patrons may purchase a $150 Festival Pass that provides access to all films in person including the Opening Night film or a $100 pass that includes all films except Opening Night as well as other ticket and pass options.

The Festival's opening night selection screening at Enzian Theater on Tuesday, September 17 at 6 p.m. is Following Harry, an intimate film that celebrates the last ten years of the life of singer, producer and activist Harry Belafonte.

Joining the festival's programming are three distinctive official events:

Get Out the Vote: Design for Democracy , an exclusive micro-art exhibition features thought-provoking posters from across the United States, aimed at inspiring all eligible voters to participate in their civic duty. Presented by Global Peace 360° and the festival, in collaboration with AIGA, the professional association for design, the exhibition will be hosted at CityArts, located at 39 S. Magnolia Avenue in Downtown Orlando, starting with an opening reception on Thursday, September 19, and continuing until Sunday, October 13. CityArts is open to the public, free of charge, Tuesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit peacefilmfest.org.



On September 22, from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., AFRO TV studios will host a diverse program of film screenings, panel discussions, a play from Descolonizarte Teatro and the premiere of FusionFest's MYgration Films for 2024, where local filmmakers tell personal stories of how their heritage has shaped them. The day will end with an awards and closing ceremony featuring a parade of flags from global nations.



The festival partners with visionary Orange County Public Schools arts educators to present the Student Peace Art Exhibit, on display in the Orange County Multicultural Center from September 16 through late October. The exhibit gives students the opportunity to discuss and reflect upon conflict resolution and peace -- whether in their own lives or events in the news. All students who submit artwork receive recognition; a jury of art teachers and invited guests award the best work that is then published in a calendar to further teach peace and highlight the students' artwork.

The festival will once again employ a hybrid format to deliver a robust program of thought-provoking films and art exhibits to people all over the world through its newly rebranded virtual experience, PeaceFest.360. From September 23 through September 29, PeaceFest.360 spotlights global peace through video on demand (VOD) and showcases a curated lineup of films exploring and advocating for peace worldwide. Audiences globally can engage with captivating narratives, thought-provoking documentaries, and insightful interviews -- all accessible from the comfort of home. For more information, visit peacefilmfest.org.

About the Global Peace Film Festival

Established in 2003, the Global Peace Film Festival uses the power of the moving image to further the cause of peace on earth. From the outset, the festival envisioned "peace" not as the absence of conflict but as a framework for channeling, processing and resolving conflict through respectful and non-violent means. People of good faith have real differences that deserve to be discussed, debated and contested. Global Peace Film Festival works to connect expression - artistic, political, social and personal - to positive, respectful vehicles for action and change. The festival program is carefully curated to create a place for open dialogue, using the films as catalysts for change. Visit peacefilmfest.org for more information. Follow @peacefilmfest on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.



About Global Peace 360°

Global Peace 360°, producer of the Global Peace Film Festival, is a leading 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting global peace, unity and understanding. Through innovative programs and collaborative partnerships, GP.360° empowers individuals and communities to champion peacebuilding and embrace diversity. The organization's holistic approach addresses peace across social, cultural, and economic realms. To explore programs and services, visit www.globalpeace360.org.

