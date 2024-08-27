Global Peace Film Festival Rebrands into Global Peace 360°

Expanded Focus Includes Year-Round Programs, Partnerships, and Community Engagement

After more than two decades of impact as the Global Peace Film Festival, the organization has rebranded into Global Peace 360°, a leading 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to fostering peace, unity and understanding. This rebranding reflects the organization's expanded mission, which now encompasses year-round initiatives designed to empower individuals, businesses, and communities both in Central Florida and beyond to champion peacebuilding and embrace diversity.

Global Peace 360° is dedicated to creating opportunities and providing resources that promote global peace through innovative programs and collaborative partnerships. By addressing peace across social, cultural, and economic realms, the organization aims to create a more inclusive, just and harmonious world.

"Building on the success of one of the southeast's most acclaimed film festivals, Global Peace 360° represents a holistic approach to peacebuilding that goes beyond the confines of a single event or program," said David Wheeler, CEO of Global Peace 360°. "Programming 360° experiences 365 days a year, our mission is to empower people everywhere to take action for peace, whether through film, dialogue, education, or community engagement."

"It's incredibly gratifying to see my vision for the festival take flight and further evolve into a worldwide organization," said Festival Founder and Director Nina Streich. "Through this rebrand and expanded programming, we can reach a broader audience to address the root causes of conflict and inequality to create lasting change."

Since Streich founded the Global Peace Film Festival in 2003, the organization has engaged over 250,000 regional and global citizens, making a tangible difference in communities and fostering a global dialogue on peace and justice. Moving forward, Global Peace 360° will continue as a catalyst for local economic growth by attracting diverse audiences, stimulating cultural tourism, and enhancing Central Florida's global visibility as a cultural hub. The organization's signature programs and events generate significant economic impact, benefiting Central Florida's $87.6 billion tourism economy and contributing to the region's reputation as a leader in cultural and social innovation.

Global Peace 360° offers a wide range of programs and initiatives designed to engage diverse audiences and drive positive change. The organization fosters a culture of respect, inclusivity, empathy, and

transparency by listening to diverse experiences and backgrounds. Its expansive and evolving programs include:

Global Peace Film Festival : The annual festival continues to be a cornerstone of the organization, showcasing thought-provoking films that inspire action and dialogue on peace-related issues. This intimate gathering of storytellers and audiences features Academy Award-winning and nominated documentaries, short films, and episodic content, along with daily filmmaker conversations, panels, and events. Headquartered in Orlando and programmed in New York, the festival hosts screenings throughout Central Florida each September to coincide with the UN's International Day of Peace.

PeaceFest.360° : A virtual festival experience that extends the reach of the Global Peace Film Festival to audiences worldwide, offering on-demand films, interviews and discussions centered on global peace.

YouthArts.360° : An educational initiative that empowers young artists to explore themes of peace and justice through visual art, in partnership with Orange County Public Schools.

DiverCiti.360° : A month-long art exhibition celebrating the diversity of the Central Florida community, fostering unity and understanding through creative expression.

InFocus.360° : An annual event honoring humanitarians and activists who are making a positive impact in their communities, raising awareness of global humanitarian efforts.

PeaceTalks.360°: A weekly podcast featuring discussions with experts and thought leaders on peace, justice, and sustainable development.

Global Peace 360° proudly aligns with the United Nations' seventeen Sustainable Development

Goals, advocating for initiatives to eradicate poverty and hunger, promote education and gender equality, improve healthcare, combat diseases, ensure environmental sustainability, and foster global partnerships for development through the transformative power of film.

Global Peace 360° invites organizations and individuals to join in its mission by becoming partners. These opportunities offer unique platforms to connect with engaged audiences, build brand awareness, and contribute to a more peaceful and inclusive future. The demographic of Global Peace 360° encompasses a wide range of individuals from young adults to seniors, united by their interest in thought-provoking, informative and socially relevant content. Sponsorship packages can be customized to align with the specific goals and values of partners, ensuring a mutually beneficial collaboration.

"Our partnerships are essential to amplifying our mission and expanding our impact," added Wheeler. "Together, we can create a global movement for peace that resonates far beyond our events and programs."

About Global Peace 360°

Global Peace 360°, formerly known as the Global Peace Film Festival, is a leading 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting global peace, unity, and understanding. Through innovative programs and collaborative partnerships, Global Peace 360° empowers individuals and communities to champion peacebuilding and embrace diversity. The organization's holistic approach addresses peace across social, cultural, and economic realms, utilizing the transformative power of film, art, and dialogue to create a more peaceful and inclusive world.

Visit www.globalpeace360.org for more information. Follow @globalpeace360 on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

