HICC Pet®: HICC Pet Launches Into the Singapore Pet Market

U.S.-Based Pet Wellness and Grooming Brand Continues Global Expansion With New Offices and Brand Experience Center in Singapore

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / HICC Pet®, based in Bellevue, Washington, has expanded into the Singapore market with the soft opening of its new office, featuring an APAC (Asian-Pacific) Brand Experience Center at Marina One. This marks a significant step in the brand's Asia-Pacific expansion. The Experience Center reflects HICC Pet®'s core values, aiming to provide high-quality pet care products and services to enhance the health and comfort of pets in Singapore. This expansion allows HICC Pet® to offer premium grooming and wellness products nationwide.

Soft Opening of HICC Pet®'s APAC Customer Experience Center

"We're thrilled to open our first Brand Experience Center in Singapore. This milestone is a key step in HICC's Asia-Pacific expansion, bringing our innovative, high-quality offerings closer to pet owners," said Andy Peng, CEO.

HICC Pet® debuted in the Singapore pet market at the Singapore Pet Festival from Aug. 2-4, 2024, at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Center. The booth won second place for "Best Booth Design" and attracted many pet owners and enthusiasts. It featured a "try me now" grooming station and a photo backdrop and offered samples and tote bags. The Deodorizing Glove Wipe and Ear Relief Finger Wipes were top sellers, reflecting their success in the U.S. Eye Wipes were popular for white dog breeds prone to tear stains, such as Poodles and Samoyeds, while Dental Wipes were in demand for smaller dogs with dental issues.

The U.S. HICC Pet® team observed key differences and similarities in pet ownership between Singapore and the U.S. during the Singapore Pet Festival. With more than half of Singaporean households owning pets, the expo was filled with pet owners and their dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, and birds. Notable differences included the large number of cats, emphasis on grooming, use of belly bands and diapers indoors, efforts to keep pets cool, and challenges with limited pet-friendly transportation. Many new Singaporean pet brands offered diverse products to meet rising demand.

To address these differences, HICC Pet® aims to cater to Singaporean pet owners' needs. By understanding the local market, HICC Pet® strives to be the preferred choice for high-quality pet products. With the APAC pet market expected to reach $29 billion (SGD 38.4 billion) in 2024, with increasing pet ownership and humanization as key growth factors, Singapore is HICC Pet®'s first step in regional expansion. As the brand grows, it will continue adapting its products while maintaining high standards of quality and customer satisfaction that have driven its success in the U.S.

About HICC Pet®:

Since 2020, HICC Pet® has enhanced pets' lives with health innovations for cleaner, comfier pets. Using patented technology and premium ingredients, HICC Pet® improves wellness through scientific research. With offices in the U.S., Shenzhen, and Singapore, HICC Pet® will expand globally to provide health and comfort to pets worldwide.

Contact Information

Cierra Voelkl

cierra.voelkl@hiccpet.com

714.393.8980

SOURCE: HICC Pet®

View the original press release on newswire.com.