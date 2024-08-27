Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2024 15:02 Uhr
OGadget Tech: UDCAP VR Gloves - The Future of Virtual Reality Interaction

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / UDCAP by Udexreal isn't just another controller; it seamlessly blends professional motion capture with innovative joystick technology. Whether expressing in VRChat with precise hand movements or feeling the intensity of every clash in Blade & Sorcery, UDCAP breaks free from the limitations imposed by traditional VR controllers, offering a fluid, natural way to interact within virtual environments. With quick pairing to major VR devices, it is compatible with all current and future SteamVR games, ready to use with VRC Avatars right out of the box.

UDCAP VR Gloves

UDCAP VR Gloves



Innovative Elastic Sensor Technology

UDCAP stands out by combining the precision of professional motion capture with the practicality of integrated control modules, all embedded within a glove. The design is centered around elastic sensor technology that captures even the subtlest hand movements with a resolution of 0.01 degrees. Crafted from a patented polymer material, these sensors ensure a seamless data capture experience, providing ultra-high sampling frequency and stable, interference-free data.

Precise Hand Motion Capture

A single UDCAP glove features 11 sensors that track 15 finger joints, providing 21 joint angles for accurate hand motion capture. This high-tech second skin layer accurately tracks subtle hand movements, providing smooth and stable gestures through Udexreal's advanced motion capture algorithm. Fully customizable settings enable fine-tuning experiences to match any avatar, whether human-like or fantastical, offering an immersive, natural VR interaction.

Seamless VR Control With Integrated Joysticks

UDCAP mini-controller, featuring a hall-effect joystick and AB buttons, is designed for thumb control while keeping hands free for natural movements. Its rubber exterior and adjustable position ensure comfort and flexibility while the high-intensity vibration module offers real-time feedback, enhancing in-game actions with tactile sensations. This innovation allows for precise control in VR without compromising the freedom of movement.

Silk-Like All-Day Wearable Experience

All UDCAP gloves are made with Lycra fabric and weigh only 45 grams. These gloves are snug, lightweight, and incredibly stretchy, providing a balance of breathability and comfort. Even while wearing the gloves, one can easily handle everyday tasks such as drinking, typing or using a smartphone. Additionally, the removable electronic components make it easy to wash, ensuring readiness for future use.

High-Speed UDCAP Driver for Top Performance

Designed for PCVR users, UDCAP's software offers a streamlined interface that optimizes performance without draining resources. The 2.4G wireless connection with a USB dongle ensures data transmission at 120Hz, with less than 5ms latency and a 10-meter range. UDCAP is fully compatible with all SteamVR games, not only virtualizing into Index controllers but also providing refined skeletal input for precise in-game hand movements, perfectly matching any Avatar in VRChat.

UDCAP is currently live on Kickstarter, with a limited Super Early Bird Reward starting at $499 (29% off MSRP). Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/udexreal/udcap-silk-like-vr-gloves-for-steamvr.

Contact Information

Kevin Wang
CEO
hello@udexreal.com

SOURCE: Udexreal

View the original press release on newswire.com.

