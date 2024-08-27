Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - CBTS, a global provider of IT solutions and services-including Application Modernization, Digital Workplace, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Infrastructure Solutions- has received four Palo Alto Networks NextWave specializations including Prisma SASE, Cortex XDR, Hardware Firewall, and Software Firewall. CBTS is a NextWave Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) Innovator and Solution Provider in addition to being a Diamond Innovator Solution Provider, which empowers them with the expertise to help customers improve their security postures.

The benefits of each designation are:

Remote work and the Cloud are prompting businesses everywhere to rethink their network and security architectures. Businesses seek the tools and expertise to keep applications, users, content, and devices connected and secure, wherever they are. As a SASE Specialized partner, CBTS will bring cloud-delivered networking and security capabilities and expertise to customers who do not always have the tools or resources to deliver a converged solution on their own. Palo Alto Networks NextWave Cortex XDR Specialization: With the increase in advanced, targeted attacks and damaging ransomware, organizations need a new approach to security operations. As a Cortex XDR Specialized partner, CBTS will further help customers achieve a holistic view of the threat landscape by protecting endpoints from advanced threats, reducing alert volume, and accelerating security investigations with automated, proactive security analytics.





With the increase in advanced, targeted attacks and damaging ransomware, organizations need a new approach to security operations. As a Cortex XDR Specialized partner, CBTS will further help customers achieve a holistic view of the threat landscape by protecting endpoints from advanced threats, reducing alert volume, and accelerating security investigations with automated, proactive security analytics. Palo Alto Networks NextWave Hardware Firewall Specialization: Organizations must stay ahead of the most complex threats by securing all locations, from the smallest office to the largest data center and everything in between. As a Hardware Firewall Specialized partner, CBTS will enable customers to gain visibility across the threat landscape, helping to secure their operations proactively.





Organizations must stay ahead of the most complex threats by securing all locations, from the smallest office to the largest data center and everything in between. As a Hardware Firewall Specialized partner, CBTS will enable customers to gain visibility across the threat landscape, helping to secure their operations proactively. Palo Alto Networks NextWave Software Firewall Specialization: With cloud-based data breaches becoming increasingly common and dangerous, it's necessary that organizations stay ahead of the most complex threats by securing cloud environments on all servers and virtual machines. As a Software Firewall Specialized partner, CBTS will help customers protect their data, workloads, and applications in environments where they are not able to deploy physical firewalls.

"NextWave partners play a critical role throughout the customer lifecycle, from the initial qualifying stage to ultimately ensuring successful deployment and adoption of our technology," said Prem Iyer, SVP Global Ecosystems at Palo Alto Networks. "By achieving multiple specializations, CBTS is further establishing their expertise across our security platforms, and their expertise helping joint customers achieve better security outcomes. These specializations are also our commitment to identifying high-value opportunities backed by our leading security platform, and providing the incentives and enablement to help our partners build successful businesses."

"We are extremely pleased and honored to hold these highly respected designations, as they signal our commitment to providing the highest of security standards and data protection to our enterprise clients," said Steve Lankard, VP Infrastructure Solutions, CBTS. "With the integration of certified security professionals, rigorous processes, and industry-leading technology, such as Palo Alto Networks, organizations can leverage a partner like CBTS to improve their resiliency against malicious activity."

Palo Alto Networks named CBTS its 2023 North America Service Provider Partner of the Year , and CBTS is one of the top 50 CRN Solution Providers for the United States and Canada. For more information on CBTS, please visit this page.

CBTS, a Palo Alto Networks Diamond Innovator Solution Provider, signals its commitment to the highest of security standards and data protection to its clients with these four Palo Alto Networks designations: NextWave SASE Specialization, NextWave Cortex XDR Specialization, NextWave Hardware Firewall Specialization, and NextWave Software Firewall Specialization.

About CBTS

CBTS (#43 CRN Solution Provider 500) serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions-including Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace, and Infrastructure solutions. From developing and deploying modern applications and the secure, scalable platforms on which they run to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, CBTS delivers comprehensive technology solutions for its clients' transformative business initiatives. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com. Follow CBTS: LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook

About the NextWave Partner Program

The Palo Alto Networks NextWave partner program encompasses an innovative ecosystem of partners who help customers around the world succeed with Palo Alto Networks technology and solutions, redefining what it means to be secure. Palo Alto Networks continues to invest in, grow with, and optimize for partners with one partner program that offers five paths to capitalize on what's next in security. The evolving NextWave program embraces all partner types, providing partners with a clear blueprint for success to enhance profitability, enable differentiation, and expand opportunities.

Palo Alto Networks and Cortex are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

