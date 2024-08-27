Abbott Expands its Pure Bliss Line of Infant Formulas to Include European-Made and Organic Products; Offers the First and Only Organic Liquid Formula Available at U.S. Retail Stores

Pure Bliss Organic and Pure Bliss Organic with A2 Milk infant formulas - both USDA-certified - are now part of the Pure Bliss by Similac ® line that includes European-made Pure Bliss Irish Farms, which starts with fresh milk from cows in Ireland

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced the expansion of its Pure Bliss by Similac® line of organic, and European-made infant formulas that give parents a variety of products to meet specific formula preferences.

Pure Bliss by Similac offers specific sourcing of ingredients - whether certified organic ingredients or exclusively sourced milk from Ireland. These formulas are backed by Abbott's near century of providing high-quality, complete infant nutrition inspired by breast milk.

"More parents today are looking for infant formulas with particular milk types, ingredients and formats," said Misha Pardubicka-Jenkins, vice president of Abbott's Pediatric Nutrition business. "With the Pure Bliss by Similac line, parents can find what they are looking for whether that's organic, A2 milk, European-made or liquid, ready-to-feed formulas for convenience - all from an established and trusted brand."

The Pure Bliss line includes the following:

Pure Bliss by Similac Irish Farms infant formula offers complete nutrition that's easy for babies to digest. Made in Ireland, this infant formula starts with fresh milk sourced from Irish farms where cows feed in grassy pastures much of the year. Irish Farms formula is exclusively produced at Abbott's manufacturing facility in Ireland and is imported to the U.S.

Pure Bliss by Similac Organic infant formula is a nutritionally complete, USDA-certified organic formula that is easy to digest. This formula, available in powder, and 32-fluid ounce and 2-fluid ounce options, is the only USDA-certified organic liquid formula available in U.S. retail stores for added feeding convenience.

Pure Bliss by Similac Organic with A2 Milk infant formula is a USDA-certified organic formula using milk from select cows that produce A2 beta-caseini protein, which is naturally easy to digestii and more like the protein found in breast milk.

Find Pure Bliss at Select Retailers

Parents can find Pure Bliss by Similac infant formula products at Amazon, Target and Walmart. Check Similac.com's product locator for a store and product availability near you.

Backed by 100 Years of Research and Commitment to Quality

With the availability of Pure Bliss formulas, Similac provides even more choices for families backed by a brand that invests in clinical research and product development to advance nutrition science for all babies. Today, Abbott offers infant formulas that support the most vulnerable infants, formulas for food allergies, formulas for sensitive tummies, formulas for dietary preferences, and our closest to breastmilk formula that has five HMOs for parents and caregivers who need or prefer formula.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

i As compared to A1 beta-casein protein.

ii All beta-casein protein is naturally easy to digest.

