GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2024 15:06 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Land Alliance, Inc.: International Land Alliance Announces Second Quarter Results

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), ("ILAL" or the "Company"), an international land investment and development firm, reported unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Q2 2024 Highlights

  • Quarterly sales volume of $740,000 compared to $485,000 for the same period last year
  • Net loss of $20,000 compared to a loss of $440,000 for the same period last year
  • Sales for the six months ended of $5,830,000 and net income of $3,630,000
  • Total Assets increased to $30.6 million
  • Total stockholders' equity increased to $14.9 million

Frank Ingrande, ILAL's President and CEO, commented: As we focus on 2024 and beyond, I am energized by the strong position we have established through our continued emphasis on thoughtful growth. To date, our 2024 results demonstrate our expertise in selectively deploying resources into High quality opportunities that support continued stability and long-term earnings.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:
International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its' core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement
The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectations and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

CONTACT:
Jason Sunstein
Jason@ila.company


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
