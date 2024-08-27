Helium Ventures Plc - Investment Update: Blue Star Helium Limited

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27

Helium Ventures plc

("Helium Ventures" or the "Company")

Investment Update: Blue Star Helium Limited

Helium Ventures plc (AQSE:HEV), a special purpose acquisition vehicle notes the announcement made by AIM quoted Helium One Global Ltd. ("Helium One") today in relation to the Company's ASX listed investee company, Blue Star Helium Limited ("Blue Star") which has entered into a conditional sale of 50% of its Galactica helium project to Helium One. Helium One has also completed a fundraise to fund the acquisition and the drill out of 100% of six wells totalling $US2.7m and $US1.5m for past costs incurred by Blue Star.

Helium Ventures holds 7,142,858 ordinary shares in Blue Star.

The full announcement from Helium One Global Ltd. can be viewed via the following link:

https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/helium_one/news/rns/story/w0zg6zr

Neil Ritson, Chairman of Helium Ventures commented:

"We are pleased to see the Galactica helium project fully funded for six drills which is expected be on stream and producing in H1 2025."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Note:

