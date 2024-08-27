CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in at LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Virtual Biotech Investment Webinar

Live webcast on Wednesday, August 28th at 3:20 PM ET

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced announced that John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals, will present and discuss recent corporate events at LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Virtual Biotech Investment Webinar on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 3:20 PM ET.

Conference Details:

Conference: LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Virtual Biotech Investment Webinar

Date/Time: Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 3:20 PM ET

Presenter: John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer

Registration Link: HERE

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial is a leading online brokerage platform committed to empowering self-directed investors with innovative tools and cutting-edge technology. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, advanced charting tools and real-time market data, Webull is revolutionizing the way individuals approach investing. The user-centric approach and commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends underscores the mission to provide a seamless and rewarding experience for traders of all levels. Through the Webull Group, Webull Financial and its affiliates, they combine to serve tens of millions of users from over 180 countries worldwide. Securities and futures trading is offered to customers by Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial"), a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

