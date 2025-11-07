Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) ("Kiora" or the "Company") today announced third quarter 2025 financial results and provided an update on its pipeline of small molecules for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Key third quarter and 2025 year-to-date corporate highlights include:

Continued recruitment and patient dosing in KLARITY, an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KIO-104 for the treatment of patients with retinal inflammation.

Continued recruitment and patient dosing in the ABACUS-2 trial, a Phase 2, randomized, controlled clinical trial of KIO-301 for vision restoration in patients with retinitis pigmentosa.

In the third quarter of 2025, Kiora received $1.2 million in reimbursed R&D expenses from Théa Open Innovation ("Théa") for activities related to KIO-301 performed in the second quarter of 2025. The Company billed $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2025 for reimbursable R&D expenses, of which $0.3 million was received within the quarter.

Ended the quarter with $19.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, along with $1.2 million in collaboration receivables and $1.5 million in tax and research credit receivables.

Maintained projected cash runway into late 2027, a timeframe beyond anticipated data readouts for both KLARITY and ABACUS-2, with potential for further extension through achievement of partnership milestones.

"Both of our Phase 2 clinical trials continue to recruit, screen, and dose participants. Further, we continue to explore adding more trial centers to expand the geographic footprint and accelerate enrollment in both trials," said Brian M. Strem, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer of Kiora. "For ABACUS-2, screening and enrollment has been expanded by patients who participated in Kiora's functional endpoint validation study. This endpoint validation study remains open for patients with less severe vision loss, representing an additional population of individuals potentially helped by KIO-301. We are also maintaining close collaboration with our partners, Théa and Senju, who will be instrumental in potential registration studies and global commercialization.

"KLARITY enrollment is targeting patients with one of several inflammatory retinal diseases that cause macular edema in this two-stage, multi-dose study. As part of the design, we have a pre-defined sentinel assessment of safety and tolerability.

"Collectively, the progress across both studies represents the execution of our strategy to advance a diversified pipeline targeting rare and common retinal diseases, with each asset having potential to address several indications."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

"Our cash position continues to support an anticipated runway into late 2027, well beyond the anticipated clinical readouts for both ABACUS-2 and KLARITY," said Melissa Tosca, Chief Financial Officer. "This outlook is further supported by an approximate $1.0 million income tax receivable, resulting from changes under the OBBBA enacted in July 2025 that modified the treatment of capitalized R&D. These revisions provide greater flexibility in applying prior R&D expenses against net income. We continue to manage our capital efficiently, maintaining a stable G&A spend while increasing R&D investment that is partially offset by reimbursement from our strategic partner."

Kiora ended the third quarter of 2025 with $19.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. The Company also recorded $1.2 million in collaboration receivables from Théa for reimbursable R&D expenses and $1.5 million in tax and other receivables, of which 1.0 million is from income tax receivables and $0.5 million is related to research tax credits.

R&D expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were $2.7 million, before recognizing $1.7 million in reimbursable expenses from Théa. In comparison, R&D expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $2.1 million, with $0.9 million in offsetting reimbursable expenses from Théa. The increase in R&D for the third quarter of 2025 was mainly attributed to clinical trial activities. G&A expenses were $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, consistent with $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2024.

The Company reported net income of $27 thousand for the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The improvement was driven by favorable tax impacts, noncash gains from the remeasurement of existing contingent consideration liabilities, and continued control of operating costs.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for retinal disease. We target critical pathways underlying retinal diseases using innovative small molecules to slow, stop, or restore vision loss. KIO-301 is being developed initially for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, with plans to expand into choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of retinal inflammation. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH).

In addition to news releases and SEC filings, we expect to post information on our website, www.kiorapharma.com, and social media accounts that could be relevant to investors. We encourage investors to follow us on X and LinkedIn as well as to visit our website and/or subscribe to email alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These "forward-looking" statements include statements relating to, among other things, Kiora's ability to execute on development and commercialization efforts and other regulatory or marketing approval efforts pertaining to Kiora's development-stage products, including KIO-104 and KIO-301, as well as the success thereof, with such approvals or success may not be obtained or achieved on a timely basis or at all, the sufficiency of existing cash and short-term investments on hand to fund operations for specific periods, the timeline of anticipated readouts, the potential for cash runway extension through partnership milestones, the potential to add trial centers, expand the geographic footprint of trials and/or accelerate enrollment, the potential for KIO-301 and KIO-104 to address multiple indications, and the possibility of future registration studies and global commercialization. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from the statements set forth in this press release, including, among other things, the ability to conduct clinical trials on a timely basis, market and other conditions and certain risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Kiora's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 25, 2025 or described in Kiora's other public filings, including on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 7, 2025. Kiora's results may also be affected by factors of which Kiora is not currently aware. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Kiora expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to such statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any changes in the events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Financial Tables Follow

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30,

2025 (unaudited) December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 5,508,899 $ 3,792,322 Short-Term Investments 13,866,546 22,999,760 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 650,429 2,042,487 Collaboration Receivables 1,213,226 601,197 Tax and Other Receivables 1,454,756 270,246 Total Current Assets 22,693,856 29,706,012 Non-Current Assets: Property and Equipment, Net 101,807 5,232 Restricted Cash 4,520 4,057 Intangible Assets and In-Process R&D, Net 6,687,100 6,687,100 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 318,036 57,170 Other Assets 58,135 24,913 Total Assets $ 29,863,454 $ 36,484,484 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 241,471 $ 415,590 Accrued Expenses 2,153,906 4,588,657 Accrued Collaboration Credit 29,057 981,111 Operating Lease Liabilities 155,926 23,355 Total Current Liabilities 2,580,360 6,008,713 Non-Current Liabilities: Contingent Consideration 2,883,423 4,191,490 Deferred Tax Liability 490,690 490,690 Deferred Collaboration Revenue 1,250,000 - Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities 248,239 33,815 Total Non-Current Liabilities 4,872,352 4,715,995 Total Liabilities 7,452,712 10,724,708 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 Par Value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,750

designated Series A, 0 shares issued and outstanding; 10,000 designated

Series B, 0 shares issued and outstanding; 10,000 shares designated Series

C, 0 shares issued and outstanding; 20,000 shares designated Series D, 7

shares issued and outstanding; 1,280 shares designated Series E, 0 shares

issued and outstanding; 3,908 shares designated Series F, 420 issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 4 4 Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value: 150,000,000 shares authorized; 3,433,491

and 3,000,788 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively 272,006 267,679 Additional Paid-In Capital 170,083,195 169,156,374 Accumulated Deficit (147,700,755)

(143,382,122) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (243,708)

(282,159) Total Stockholders' Equity 22,410,742 25,759,776 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 29,863,454 $ 36,484,484

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Collaboration Revenue $ - $ - $ - $ 16,000,000 Grant Revenue - - - 20,000 Total Revenue - - - 16,020,000 Operating Expenses: General and Administrative 1,443,827 1,380,997 4,287,075 4,215,411 Research and Development 2,729,891 2,184,991 7,852,267 5,917,868 Collaboration Credits (1,658,248) (867,760) (5,310,288) (2,200,298) In-Process R&D Impairment - 2,008,000 - 2,008,000 Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration (1,721,033) (1,103,991) (1,308,067) (995,951) Total Operating Expenses 794,437 3,602,237 5,520,987 8,945,030 Operating (Loss) Income (794,437) (3,602,237) (5,520,987) 7,074,970 Other Income (Expense), Net: Interest Income, Net 201,822 248,840 703,692 813,989 Other Expense, Net (23,708) (59,929) (133,517) (70,724) Total Other Income, Net 178,114 188,911 570,175 743,265 (Loss) Income Before Income Tax Benefit (616,323) (3,413,326) (4,950,812) 7,818,235 Income Tax Benefit 643,129 - 632,179 - Net (Loss) Income $ 26,806 $ (3,413,326) $ (4,318,633) $ 7,818,235 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 26,806 $ (3,413,326) $ (4,318,633) $ 7,818,235 Net (Loss) Income per Common Share - Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.81) $ (1.04) $ 2.08 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 4,289,853 4,214,950 4,165,568 3,757,467 Net (Loss) Income per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.81) $ (1.04) $ 1.91 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 4,361,740 4,214,950 4,165,568 4,092,880 Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income: Net (Loss) Income $ 26,806 $ (3,413,326) $ (4,318,633) $ 7,818,235 Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Marketable Securities 11,214 76,435 (16,001) 73,607 Foreign Currency Translation Adjustments (9,153) 94,094 54,451 33,988 Comprehensive (Loss) Income $ 28,867 $ (3,242,797) $ (4,280,183) $ 7,925,830

