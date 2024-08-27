Urbx And Hy-Tek Intralogistics Announce Innovative Partnership

Hy-Tek Intralogistics becomes an authorized integrator of URBX's pioneering robotic automated storage and retrieval solutions for enhanced efficiency in various industries.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / URBX is pleased to announce an innovative partnership with Hy-Tek Intralogistics, establishing Hy-Tek Intralogistics as a permitted integrator of URBX's groundbreaking robotic solution for high-density, high-throughput goods-to-person automated storage and retrieval systems.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Hy-Tek is a leading supply chain systems and solutions provider, specializing in optimizing business processes through advanced distribution and fulfillment strategies. Since 1963, Hy-Tek has addressed complex business challenges for companies of all sizes with innovative approaches to supply chain management, offering turn-key solutions that encompass support, consulting, integration, automation, equipment, control, and software.

Hy-Tek is at the forefront of innovation with its IntraOne® full-stack software platform, designed to enhance the execution of activities and the flow of information, materials, and resources within operations. This platform includes a warehouse management system (WMS), warehouse execution system (WES), warehouse control system (WCS), and transportation management system (TMS).

With over 60 years of experience, Hy-Tek excels in providing a comprehensive range of services that enhance warehouse operations including supply chain consulting, operations improvement, facility planning and design, technology assessment, project management, system integration, asset liquidation, and client support.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Hy-Tek Intralogistics, a recognized leader in supply chain innovation," said Lincoln Cavalieri, CEO of URBX. "This collaboration represents a significant milestone in advancing innovative solutions to enhance supply chain and warehouse operations. Hy-Tek's impressive IntraOne® software platform continuously pushes technical boundaries, aligning perfectly with URBX's commitment to finding unique ways to improve efficiency and operations. We eagerly anticipate a prosperous future together."

"At Hy-Tek, we are committed to bringing new and innovative solutions to the order fulfillment process," said Hy-Tek Intralogistics Chief Automation Officer Zac Boehm. "Because automation is continually evolving to meet the rapid changes in the market, we are actively evaluating what's next. URBX is exactly the kind of business we want to work with as we keep pushing the leading edge of technology to help expedite and streamline processes for our customers."

This partnership anticipates a transformative future by combining URBX's high-density, high-throughput robotic goods-to-person systems with Hy-Tek's advanced expertise in optimizing warehouse fulfillment and material handling. By integrating URBX's cutting-edge robotic solutions with Hy-Tek's extensive experience in supply chain management, the collaboration aims to redefine efficiency and innovation in warehouse operations.

For more information regarding this partnership, contact Rudi Lueg, Chief Commercial Officer at URBX | rudi@urbx.com or Isaac Tallino, Marketing Manager at URBX | isaac@urbx.com.

ABOUT URBX

URBX, launched in 2023 from Mass Robotics in Boston, Massachusetts, is a cutting-edge robotic solution for high-density, high-throughput goods-to-person automated storage and retrieval systems. URBX leverages advanced robotic technology and machine learning software to expedite the order fulfillment process. Engineered to enhance efficiency across e-commerce, distribution, retail, and food and beverage industries, the URBX system offers unique features like immense scalability and maximum density.

Designed to fit virtually any existing warehouse with vertical heights up to 125 feet and accommodating 75 levels of totes, each capable of holding up to 100 pounds, the system significantly increases storage volume while minimizing footprint. Utilizing a dual-grid system, URBX enhances efficiency and enables faster order fulfillment. Based in Boston, MA, URBX is revolutionizing the automated warehouse industry by providing unique benefits to retail automation. For more information, visit www.urbx.com

ABOUT HY-TEK INTRALOGISTICS

Bringing unique solutions to material handling challenges, Hy-Tek is a leading end-to-end resource and automation technology integrator across a wide range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, construction, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and automotive that keep their supply chain moving seamlessly and efficiently. Hy-Tek leverages emerging technologies, the IntraOne® full-stack software platform, robotics, and traditional material handling automation to solve complex product and information flow inefficiencies. With more than 425 employees, Hy-Tek serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from offices in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. For more information, visit? www.hy-tek.com ?

CONTACT HY-TEK INTRALOGISTICS

Erik Keonig | Director Of Marketing | Phone (614) 654 - 4246 | Email Erik.Keonig@hy-tek.com

Hy-Tek Intralogistics | 222 Rickenbacker Pkwy, W Columbus, OH 43217

hy-tek.com | www.linkedin.com/company/hy-tek-intralogistics/

