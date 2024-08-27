INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Texas A&M, ExxonMobil to Present at Inaugural Powder Bulk Solids Conference

The new addition of the Houston IPBS event marks its debut in the city, bringing best-in-class education and local expertise to the top engineering and processing hub in the nation.

The Powder & Bulk Solids Texas Conference (PBS TX Conference) , the event focused on bringing cutting-edge insights to engineers in the bulk materials and processing industry, has announced its agenda for the two-day gathering. The new conference (taking place Sept. 10-11, at the Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria in Houston, Texas) will offer a carefully curated agenda covering topics from bulk solids storage to combustible dust safety.

Kicking off the conference on Sept. 11, "Ethics in Engineering: Non-Negotiable" presented by Texas A&M lecturers Mark Johnson and Shayla Rivera, will cover guiding principles for engineers to prioritize safety, sustainability and public welfare. The university currently ranks number seven in the top list of public engineering schools in the U.S.

Other standout sessions include a Women in Processing panel, featuring speakers from the industry's women's empowerment network, representing companies like ExxonMobil, Element6 Solutions, Jenike & Johanson and Dow Inc. Additionally, there will be a discussion on "Efficiency and Quality Improvement in Pneumatic Conveying and Feeding," covering the basics of the air-based material transport system as it is used in the Polyolefins, Compounding and Recycling industries.

Houston is currently a hotbed for the engineering community, ranking number one in the U.S. for number of chemical engineers and also hometown to the headquarters for ExxonMobil, the largest plastic manufacturer in the world.

"Houston is the ideal location for PBS TX Conference, given its status as the leading hub for engineering innovation. Texas is also among the top three states in food and beverage processing and leads the nation in cement production," says Melissa Magestro, VP Group Portfolio Leader, Informa Markets Engineering. "By hosting this conference in Houston, we create a platform for professionals in the bulk materials and processing industry to engage in conversations about the latest advancements in efficiency, quality, reliability and safety standards in the local market where business is booming."

Other subjects covered at the event will include retrieval and logistics, conveying and feeding, dust control, processing and quality and wet processing, among more.

For more information on the 2024 event or to register to attend, please visit powderconferencetexas.com.

