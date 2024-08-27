Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - Tonisity International Limited ("Tonisity"), an animal health and nutrition company based in Ireland, is pleased to announce Leon Lau has joined the company as the new Sales, Marketing and Product Manager for Livestock Nutrition Solutions. This newly established role is pivotal for Tonisity's strategic growth, as it focuses on launching our innovative range of nutrition products for young ruminants, including calves, lambs and goat kids.





Based in Odense in Denmark, Leon brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the livestock nutrition industry. He has an impressive academic background, with an MBA from the University of Southern Denmark and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the Royal Veterinary and Agricultural University in Copenhagen.

Leon's career is marked by various leadership roles across the industry. His previous positions include Business Manager at Hipra Nordics, Head of Sales & Marketing at Salfarm Scandinavia, and Nordic Business Manager for Ruminants at Boehringer-Ingelheim AH.

Commenting on his new role, Leon said: "I am thrilled to join Tonisity at such a dynamic time. The opportunity to lead the launch of innovative products for young ruminants aligns perfectly with my passion for advancing livestock nutrition. I see my role as not just driving sales, but also as a chance to collaborate closely with our teams and distributors to deliver tailored nutritional solutions that meet the evolving needs of our industry. Together, we can set new standards in animal health and performance."

"With extensive experience in managing the livestock sector - spanning swine, ruminants, poultry and aqua - and a proven history of successful product launches, Leon is an excellent fit for our team. His mission will involve leading the development and promotion of our ruminant product range, establishing and achieving a sales programme and budgets, and identifying and managing distributors," claims Mathieu Cortyl, Managing Director, Tonisity.

In addition to driving sales initiatives, Leon will play a crucial role in facilitating distributor sales and marketing activities. He will also focus on building strong relationships with industry stakeholders, conducting market analysis and providing valuable insights to help guide our business strategies.

Tonisity is confident that Leon's expertise and leadership will greatly contribute to the company's success and look forward to the impact he will have on the company's growth and innovation in the livestock nutrition industry.

About Tonisity

Tonisity is an animal health and nutrition company based in Ireland that is currently focusing its patented technology in three specific markets: (1) isotonic products for the enhancement of swine production; and (2) novel companion animal nutrition products; and (3) isotonic products for the enhancement of ruminant production. Tonisity is focused on creating positive physiological changes by addressing the issue of intestinal health of young animals, thus improving their overall health, leading to better lifetime performance. With respect to novel companion animal products, Tonisity is poised to become the first mover and market leader in a targeted nutrition approach for pets - which is a rapidly growing market across the globe. For more information on Tonisity's isotonic business, visit www.tonisity.com. For more information on Tonisity's companion animal business, visit www.doggyrade.com.

