Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: First Results from Lexaria's Second GLP-1 Human Pilot Study

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that the first results from human pilot study #2, GLP-1-H24-2 (the "Study"), have been received. Lexaria's DehydraTECH®-processed Rybelsus® evidenced a trend toward higher overall absorption compared to Rybelsus® that was not processed with DehydraTECH.

Since Lexaria has already demonstrated superior pharmacokinetic performance of its DehydraTECH-processed Rybelsus® under the recommended dosing conditions on an empty stomach in previously announced human pilot study #1, GLP-1-H24-1, it was deemed to be of scientific interest to learn whether the DehydraTECH advantages were also experienced under fed conditions. The DehydraTECH-processed Rybelsus® evidenced higher semaglutide levels in 17 of the 19 blood draws taken until the 24-hour completion of the study averaging 18.8% higher semaglutide levels over the course of the study compared to Rybelsus® alone, although the differences were variable and not significant statistically with such a small sample size.

The two arms of the Study being reported today compared equal 7 mg semaglutide doses from a Rybelsus® swallowed tablet versus a DehydraTECH-processed Rybelsus® swallowed capsule. The volunteers in this Study were administered the drugs while they were in a "fed" state, as compared to an earlier study that demonstrated a 43% peak blood level improvement wherein the volunteers were administered the drug in a "fasted" state. It should be noted that Novo Nordisk, the owner and manufacturer of Rybelsus®, recommends taking Rybelsus® on an empty stomach, because studies have shown that Rybelsus administration under fed conditions leads to decreased systemic absorption. Their label reads, "Take RYBELSUS® by mouth on an empty stomach when you first wake up with a sip of plain water (no more than 4 ounces)."

Semaglutide Absorption (nmol/l)

Time (minutes) Rybelsus® DehydraTECH Rybelsus® Difference (%) 0 0.00 0.00 N/A 20 0.00 0.48 N/A 40 0.36 1.06 196.9% 60 1.24 1.63 31.3% 80 1.70 2.12 24.8% 100 2.54 2.60 2.2% 120 3.13 3.12 -0.4% 140 3.50 3.80 8.6% 160 3.86 4.13 7.2% 180 4.27 4.49 5.2% 210 4.64 4.98 7.2% 240 5.02 5.47 8.8% 300 5.64 6.23 10.4% 360 6.21 6.67 7.3% 420 6.64 6.97 4.8% 480 7.12 7.20 1.1% 540 7.39 7.39 0.0% 600 7.61 7.61 0.0% 24 Hrs 3.77 3.92 4.1% Average 3.93 4.20 18.8%

"Lexaria is delighted that our contracted clinical research organization was able to complete the active phase of the Study on schedule," said Chris Bunka, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The results of these Study arms have shown that DehydraTECH appears to continue to offer pharmacokinetic improvements even when dosed under fed conditions, reinforcing DehydraTECH's beneficial delivery kinetics."

Next steps moving forward in Lexaria's 2024 GLP-1 experimental program will include finalization of our ongoing animal study, which has already produced positive results as previously announced, and continued progress toward initiation of our planned upcoming 12-week chronic human study, which will be conducted under fasted dosing conditions. Data from the tolerability evaluations and the mouth melt absorption Study arm will also be available soon.

About the Study

Design characteristics of the Study are comparable to Lexaria's initial human pilot study. The DehydraTECH-semaglutide test articles were compound formulated using crushed Rybelsus® tablets strictly for research purposes. The Study is designed to measure tolerability and side effects, blood levels of semaglutide, blood glucose and insulin levels. Blood samples were taken multiple times during the first 10 hours post dosing; a final blood draw was taken 24 hours after dosing; and a standardized meal was allowed pre-dosing and fed to the test subjects at a point in time after dosing. Nine healthy subjects were dosed in each of the first two study arms, and seven were dosed in the final study arm.

About Semaglutide

Rybelsus® (semaglutide) is the only GLP-1 drug approved by the FDA for oral dosing to treat diabetes and weight loss. The FDA has also approved semaglutide marketed as Ozempic® and Wegovy®, administered by injection, to treat diabetes and weight loss. All three of these drugs are owned and manufactured by Novo Nordisk®.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 46 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

