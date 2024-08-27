Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
27.08.2024 15:34 Uhr
Clearing: CORRECTION: IT - Equity Derivatives - Introduction of Weekly Options in Denmark

This IT Notice is a correction of the IT Notice sent 2024-08-27 with the
incorrect heading "Introduction of Swedish Small Cap Index Futures" 

                                        


As of September 9, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and
Nasdaq Clearing AB) will introduce weekly options in the Danish market segment.
Weekly options will initially be introduced on Novo Nordisk B (NOVOB). 

From September 3, 2024, the new standardized contracts will be available in the
exchange and clearing systems, although suspended from trading and clearing
until September 9, 2024. 

The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products"
that will be sent out after business on Monday, September 2, 2024. 

The contract specifications and the Equity Derivatives Fee List will be updated
accordingly. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice, members may contact
their Nasdaq account manager or product manager Mikael Sievertz, telephone +46
8 405 60 00. 



Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

