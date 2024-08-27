German manufacturer EKD says its new Ampere. StoragePro E3 battery uses prismatic lithium iron phosphate cells and can be cascaded to reach up to 231 kWh. From pv magazine Germany The new Ampere. StoragePro (ASP) storage system from German manufacturer Energiekonzepte Deutschland (EKD) promises better performance, longer lifespan, and enhanced safety. EKD said German design agency Studio F. A. Porsche helped develop the product, resulting in a more compact design with a timeless aesthetic featuring a metal housing, LED light bar, and LED display. The Ampere. StoragePro E3 system comes in six versions ...

