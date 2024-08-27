CLS Health Celebrates Dr. Maamoun Harmouch's Milestone of Over 1,500 Robotic Surgeries with the Da Vinci Surgery System

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Colorectal surgeon Maamoun Harmouch, M.D., of CLS Health, has successfully performed over 1,500 robotic surgeries, making him one of the most experienced robotic surgeons in Houston.

According to the American College of Surgeons, the average surgeon typically performs around 50-100 robotic surgeries annually. In the past two years alone, Dr. Harmouch completed over 1,000 robotic surgeries, demonstrating his commitment to excellence using the Da Vinci surgical system.

The Da Vinci system is a state-of-the-art, minimally invasive technique that represents a significant breakthrough in surgical technology. Offering patients numerous benefits such as smaller incisions, reduced pain, faster recovery times, and improved outcomes, Dr. Harmouch's mastery of the system attests to his position as a leader in robotic surgery.

Providing world-class care locally, Dr. Harmouch has enhanced the quality of life for countless patients in Houston with his expertise. He practices at top facilities such as Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Physicians' Hospital, and HCA Houston Mainland, among others.

With robotic assistance, Dr. Harmouch frequently performs complex colorectal procedures such as low anterior resection (LAR), abdominoperineal resection (APR), colorectal cancer surgery, diverticulitis surgery, and hernia repairs, and other critical interventions. His dedication to his patients and the craft of surgery is evident in every procedure, profoundly impacting the lives of those he serves.

Dr. Harmouch expressed his deep gratitude upon receiving recognition for this milestone, stating, "I am truly honored to leverage this cutting-edge technology to enhance patient outcomes and lead the future of robotic surgery."

By providing advanced surgical care, Dr. Harmouch has not only improved patient outcomes but has also set a new standard for surgical excellence in the community.

CLS Health is proud to have Dr. Harmouch on the team - his expertise, compassion, and dedication to patient care uphold the organization's core values.

Patients can consult with Dr. Harmouch at CLS Health's Clear Lake Campus, located at 600 North Kobayashi, Suite 114, Webster, TX 77598.

For more information about his services or to schedule an appointment, visit the CLS Health website.

About CLS Health

CLS Health is a physician-owned healthcare group with a pioneering approach to comprehensive care. With over 35 locations and 200+ providers in the Greater Houston area, CLS Health emphasizes the satisfaction and empowerment of its physicians as a key element in delivering exceptional patient care. To learn more, visit cls.health.

