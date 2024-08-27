Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2024 15:38 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CLS Health Celebrates Dr. Maamoun Harmouch's Milestone of Over 1,500 Robotic Surgeries with the Da Vinci Surgery System

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Colorectal surgeon Maamoun Harmouch, M.D., of CLS Health, has successfully performed over 1,500 robotic surgeries, making him one of the most experienced robotic surgeons in Houston.

According to the American College of Surgeons, the average surgeon typically performs around 50-100 robotic surgeries annually. In the past two years alone, Dr. Harmouch completed over 1,000 robotic surgeries, demonstrating his commitment to excellence using the Da Vinci surgical system.

The Da Vinci system is a state-of-the-art, minimally invasive technique that represents a significant breakthrough in surgical technology. Offering patients numerous benefits such as smaller incisions, reduced pain, faster recovery times, and improved outcomes, Dr. Harmouch's mastery of the system attests to his position as a leader in robotic surgery.

Providing world-class care locally, Dr. Harmouch has enhanced the quality of life for countless patients in Houston with his expertise. He practices at top facilities such as Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Physicians' Hospital, and HCA Houston Mainland, among others.

With robotic assistance, Dr. Harmouch frequently performs complex colorectal procedures such as low anterior resection (LAR), abdominoperineal resection (APR), colorectal cancer surgery, diverticulitis surgery, and hernia repairs, and other critical interventions. His dedication to his patients and the craft of surgery is evident in every procedure, profoundly impacting the lives of those he serves.

Dr. Harmouch expressed his deep gratitude upon receiving recognition for this milestone, stating, "I am truly honored to leverage this cutting-edge technology to enhance patient outcomes and lead the future of robotic surgery."

By providing advanced surgical care, Dr. Harmouch has not only improved patient outcomes but has also set a new standard for surgical excellence in the community.

CLS Health is proud to have Dr. Harmouch on the team - his expertise, compassion, and dedication to patient care uphold the organization's core values.

Patients can consult with Dr. Harmouch at CLS Health's Clear Lake Campus, located at 600 North Kobayashi, Suite 114, Webster, TX 77598.

For more information about his services or to schedule an appointment, visit the CLS Health website.

About CLS Health

CLS Health is a physician-owned healthcare group with a pioneering approach to comprehensive care. With over 35 locations and 200+ providers in the Greater Houston area, CLS Health emphasizes the satisfaction and empowerment of its physicians as a key element in delivering exceptional patient care. To learn more, visit cls.health.

Contact Information

Isaiah Rincon
Media Relations Manager
bd@cls.health
832-557-3338

Maria Penaloza
maria.penaloza@newswire.com

SOURCE: CLS Health

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.