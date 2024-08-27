Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2024 15:38 Uhr
128 Leser
Mirame Fine Art: Guanacaste Beach Immortalized in Jaime Gurdian's New Costa Rican Beach Painting

Jaime Gurdian, the renowned Costa Rican artist celebrated for his abstract, textured depictions of the country's beaches, has released a new painting that resonates with the natural beauty of Costa Rica's Guanacaste region.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Titled Playa San Juanillo, this acrylic and mixed-media piece stands out in Gurdian's latest collection, offering a serene portrayal of one of Guanacaste's most picturesque beaches. https://miramefineart.com/product/san-juanillo-guanacaste-ocean-painting/

Jaime Gurdian L., Playa San Juanillo

Jaime Gurdian L., Playa San Juanillo
Acrylic with textures, beach painting

MÍRAME Fine Art, the leading online gallery dedicated to promoting Costa Rica's most accomplished artists, is proud to support Gurdian's work. MÍRAME Fine Art continues to connect Costa Rican art with a global audience, celebrating the nation's diverse cultural heritage.

Playa San Juanillo: A Reflection of Guanacaste's Tranquility

Playa San Juanillo, situated north of Nosara on the Pacific coast - near the famous turtle nesting beach of Ostional - is renowned for its pristine white sand, gentle waves, and beautiful turquoise waters. Gurdian's new acrylic and mixed media painting captures its unique atmosphere by combining natural, earthy tones with rich shades of turquoise that intensify towards the horizon.

The painting's upper canvas depicts a gradual transition of blues, interwoven with green accents that convey the depth and vitality of the water. Gurdian's application of intricate textures throughout the composition invokes the tactile sensation of warm sand beneath one's feet and the rhythmic movement of the surf. This thoughtful layering invites viewers to experience the peaceful ambience and unspoiled grandeur of Playa San Juanillo firsthand.

Painting Costa Rica's Landscapes

While Playa San Juanillo is a prominent feature in Gurdian's collection, his broader body of work consistently celebrates the diverse and breathtaking landscapes of Costa Rica. Through his paintings, Gurdian conveys his deep appreciation for the country's natural environments, from lush rainforests and their vibrant wildlife to serene coastlines. His art encourages a more thoughtful connection with nature.

Experience Playa San Juanillo through MÍRAME Fine Art

Playa San Juanillo is available for purchase through MÍRAME Fine Art, an online platform dedicated to showcasing Costa Rica's finest artists.

MÍRAME offers an integrated augmented reality feature that enables potential buyers to visualize the painting in their own spaces, accurately representing its dimensions and high-definition details. This innovative tool offers an immersive and informed experience before making a purchase. Additionally, the gallery's integration with DHL allows for easy calculation of shipping costs, ensuring a seamless and straightforward purchasing experience.

Playa San Juanillo is a gateway into Gurdian's broader collection, which invites viewers to explore the untouched beauty of Costa Rica's coastlines. Each of Gurdian's painting embodies his reflective appreciation for his home country of Costa Rica, offering an immersive experience of the serene beauty and natural splendor of Guanacaste.

Contact Information

Belinda Seppings
Co-Founder
belinda@miramefineart.com
+447821591397

SOURCE: MÍRAME Fine Art

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
