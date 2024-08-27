Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - Industry leaders are rapidly securing their spots for the highly anticipated Reuters Events: Industrial Decarbonization North America 2024, set to take place in Pittsburgh on October 1-2. With a notable surge in registrations, only 12 basic passes remain available for this essential summit, which promises to offer solutions for developing a practical, scalable, and profitable decarbonization strategy.

IDNA24 is the premier North American event dedicated to driving industrial decarbonization forward. It uniquely brings together over 300 decision-makers from hard-to-abate sectors, including mining, metals, chemicals, transportation, and construction. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to learn from industry giants such as Dow, Holcim, and Coeur Mining, among others.

Why Attend Industrial Decarbonization North America 2024?

Lessons-Packed Agenda, Validated by Heavy Industries: Take back to the office key learnings across technology, finance and infrastructure from Heidelberg Materials, Norfolk Southern, Nord Precious Metals to inform strategy.

Take back to the office key learnings across technology, finance and infrastructure from to inform strategy. Targeted Meetings with Decision-Makers: Schedule high-quality 1-1 meetings with attendees, 80% of whom are Director level and above to execute strategy through partnerships.

Schedule high-quality 1-1 meetings with attendees, to execute strategy through partnerships. Cross-Sectoral Learnings for Winning Strategies: Discover successful decarbonization strategies from executives in Coeur Mining, Braskem, Canada Nickel, CalPortland, PGT Trucking and many more.

Leigh D'Angelo, Manager, Communications and PR, Modern Hydrogen said of the event: "The calibre of expertise and passion at the Reuters Industrial Decarbonization conference was remarkable, and it provided us with customer leads, mentorship, and optimism for the future!"

Interested parties are urged to act quickly to secure their passes before the final slots are filled. For more information or to register, please visit the IDNA24 website or contact the team directly.

Contact:

Caroline Harris - caroline.harris@thomsonreuters.com

Elijah Cho - elijah.cho@thomsonreuters.com

**Register now and ensure your place at North America's leading summit on industrial decarbonization

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221224

SOURCE: Reuters Events