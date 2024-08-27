The Daily Health System offers a revolutionary approach to enhancing metabolic health, achieving lasting wellness and transforming lives

Tranont's Daily Health System (DHS) was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the New Consumer Products category in The 21st Annual International Business Awards®.

The Daily Health System, featuring the innovative supplements Activate and Transform, offers a revolutionary approach to enhancing metabolic health, achieving lasting wellness and transforming lives. The comprehensive program supports healthier lifestyle choices and empowers users to make lasting changes in their health journey.

"With the growing concern over metabolic health issues in the U.S., we are honored that the Stevie Awards have recognized DHS as a timely and essential solution to improve lives," said Russ Losee, co-founder and COO at Tranont. "DHS was created for the 88% of Americans who experience dysregulated glucose levels. It is meticulously designed to optimize metabolic health to help us use energy from food more efficiently and reduce glucose spikes."

DHS combines two supplements with a simple daily health plan to improve metabolic function.

Activate contains powerful amino acids, antioxidants and botanicals that help the body burn fat for energy, increase circulation, reduce cravings and improve appetite control.

contains powerful amino acids, antioxidants and botanicals that help the body burn fat for energy, increase circulation, reduce cravings and improve appetite control. Transform contains a proprietary blend of ingredients that converts sugar to fiber.

contains a proprietary blend of ingredients that converts sugar to fiber. The Daily Guide provides instructions for a balanced diet, hydration, exercise, mindfulness and rest and was developed by nutritionists and grounded in scientific research.

Good metabolic health is essential for burning calories and regulating blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure-all vital for overall well-being. According to a clinical study by Tranont, participants who took Transform before carbohydrate-dense meals experienced a 10% to 18% reduction in their glycemic index, a measurement of how food affects blood sugar.

International Business Awards judges praised DHS for its innovative approach, comprehensive educational content and strong market performance. One judge commented, "DHS impressively combines scientific research with practical applications in metabolic health, making it a standout in the consumer products category." Another judge remarked, "The product is highly beneficial, and it's clear that meticulous effort went into its development. The impressive sales figures and positive customer reviews confirm DHS's position as a top-tier product within Tranont's lineup."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small are eligible to submit nominations. The 2024 IBAs received entries from organizations in 62 nations and territories. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental Hotel in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Friday, 11 October.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Tranont

Tranont is a comprehensive healthy lifestyle company dedicated to helping individuals achieve financial success and live healthier lives. Established in 2013, the company focuses on three core pillars in its mission and products: health, wealth and community. Tranont aims to positively impact 1 billion lives through health-promoting products, financial growth opportunities and community service initiatives worldwide. Formulated by a global network of holistic experts and scientific researchers, Tranont's innovative products combine metabolic health with a full spectrum of benefits for a whole-body approach to wellness. By joining the tranonttribe as an associate, you can transform lives with our innovative products while achieving personal and financial fulfillment.

Discover more about improving your health, creating more wealth and leaving a lasting impact by visiting www.tranont.com.

