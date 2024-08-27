The Identity Authority releases dates and locations of its 2024 global tour allowing organizations to network with leading authorities in Identity Saviynt executives, customers, partners and industry analysts

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced sixteen (16) dates and locations for its first Converge Global Tour. The 2024 events are focused on educating organizations about the accelerating migration of identity management solutions from on-premises legacy systems to modern, cloud-based solutions led by Saviynt's converged platform, The Identity Cloud.

"We are excited to meet with identity security professionals from around the world," said Paul Zolfaghari, President at Saviynt. "If you are one of those professionals, we invite you to join us at one of our global events where we are looking forward to engaging in thoughtful discussions about the important work of identity security. It's an opportunity for us to hear about the challenges and opportunities that organizations are facing in today's world of digital transformation. It is also a chance for us to show the industry the power of our Identity Cloud."

At each location of the Converge Global Tour which includes major markets like New York, Chicago, Dallas, London, Paris, Toronto, and Singapore Saviynt will address three key areas of Identity Security.

Current State of Identity and Access Governance: Attendees will learn about the characteristics of the exploding number of diverse identity types-human and machine, physical and digital-in our rapidly evolving tech landscape. Best Practices to Stay Ahead in a Changing Threat Landscape: Attendees will gain insights from leading experts on how to adapt an organization's identity security measures to keep pace with these evolving threats, particularly as more business processes move to the cloud. Experience the Power of Saviynt's Converged Identity Platform: Discover why global enterprises trust and love the simplicity and control of Saviynt's platform, and see how it can protect an organization throughout its digital transformation.

This year's tour will feature Saviynt speakers including Chairman and CEO Sachin Nayyar, President Paul Zolfaghari, Chief Product Officer Jeff Margolies, Chief Trust Officer Jim Routh, Chief Operating Officer Shankar Ganapathy, and SVP of Strategy and Former Gartner Lead Identity Analyst Henrique Teixiera. The event locations and dates are:

Seattle, Washington on Tuesday, September 17

Singapore on Friday, September 20

San Francisco East Bay, California on Tuesday, September 24

Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, September 24

Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday, September 24

Toronto, Canada on Thursday, September 26

Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, October 1

Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, October 8

New York, New York on Thursday, October 10

London, England on Tuesday, October 15

Paris, France on Thursday, October 17

Sydney, Australia on Tuesday, October 22

Amsterdam, Netherlands, October 23

Frankfurt, Germany to be confirmed

Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, November 19

Dallas, Texas on Thursday, December 12

Saviynt's Converge Global Tour is an exclusive, complimentary event for Saviynt prospects, customers, and partners. To learn more about the event and how to register, please visit our website.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240827021268/en/

Contacts:

Jacklyn Kellick

jacklyn.kellick@saviynt.com