Nordic IT and Complexio Announce New Strategic Partnership

Complexio's partnership with reMARK will enable maritime shipping companies to streamline and improve their chartering process.

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Nordic IT, the email collaboration platform provider renowned for serving maritime shipping companies, is partnering with Complexio, a Foundational AI joint venture between global tanker company Hafnia and the deep tech company Símbolo Ltd. This collaboration seeks to enhance reMARK's capabilities through the seamless deployment of AI technologies that enable organizations to understand and automate tasks and processes - like chartering - inside reMARK.

Complexio has built a system using proprietary technology, multiple LLMs, algorithms and more to understand how enterprises carry out their unique business activities. Through the integration of its advanced AI technology into existing infrastructures, Complexio maps the relationships between whole company data - both structured and unstructured - so it can provide contextual, relevant assistance to users to automate and optimize recurring tasks in their existing workflows. Further valuable insights from this mapping process can also be accessed through traditional BI tools or APIs, enabling enterprises to make critical business decisions, grounded in AI.

Nordic IT's robust email collaboration platform, reMARK, will benefit immensely from Complexio's AI technology, allowing the email provider to offer maritime customers a secure and groundbreaking way to leverage AI throughout their entire operations. With this partnership, maritime businesses can remove barriers to efficiency and gain deeper insights without compromising data security. Once integrated, Complexio works within the organization's existing security framework.

"Partnering with Complexio allows us to extend greater value to our maritime clients," said Martin H. Mørup, CEO of Nordic IT. "Their AI platform provides the kind of strategic acceleration our customers need to stay competitive in such a dynamic industry. The ability to automate complex recurring tasks within reMARK will undoubtedly enhance our clients' entire operational efficiency."

"We're excited to collaborate with Nordic IT and offer our AI technology to all users of reMARK's email platform," states Complexio CEO, Matthew Talbot. "Complexio's Foundational AI system and Natural User Interface is already helping our partners automate their Vessel Clearance process and better understand how they complete their entire Chartering Process in reMARK. This is a great example of how we are different - working from within existing company tools and systems to detect, understand and predict relationships in their data so we can help them automate unnecessary recurring tasks and transform the way humans interact with machines."

The integration between Nordic IT's reMARK and Complexio is indicative of a broader trend of companies transitioning to an AI-first world, enhancing their productivity and efficiency with leading-edge technological innovation.

Learn More About Nordic IT & Complexio's Technology Partnership

For more information about this integration and how it benefits the maritime industry, please reach out to Complexio and Nordic IT at https://complexio.com and https://nordic-it.com.

About Nordic IT

Nordic IT has been transforming maritime communication since 1982. Widely regarded as one of the leading experts in collaborative email technology, the company presently serves more than 300 clients worldwide. Nordic IT has offices in the USA, Denmark, UAE, and Singapore, and its collaborative email solution is used by some of the largest and most well-respected shipping companies in the industry. Offering exceptional customer service and highly effective communication solutions, Nordic IT is at the forefront of collaborative email technology for maritime shipping companies.

About Complexio



Complexio is a joint venture between Hafnia, in partnership with Marfin Management, C Transport Maritime, Trans Sea Transport and BW Epic Kosan and Si´mbolo.

Complexio is defining how principles of Foundational AI are understood and realized in real-world business applications. They work with real, live data from their partners' existing systems to continually inform R&D that's tailored to each business. By ingesting and mapping this whole company data, they enable automation and improved decision-making across the entire organization.

Contact Information

Martin Mørup

CEO

martin.morup@nordic-it.com

SOURCE: Nordic IT

View the original press release on newswire.com.