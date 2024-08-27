Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - ADIA Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA) is pleased to provide a shareholder update regarding its recent acquisition of Biolete Inc. and its financial position.

As part of the acquisition, ADIA Nutrition has acquired not only the Biolete corporation and its trademark but also its current customer base, which has been generating revenue for Biolete. Additionally, ADIA Nutrition has taken possession of the Biolete Coffee inventory, from both of Biolete's former warehouses.

The global high-protein coffee market was valued at approximately USD 1.56 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.64 billion by 2029. Similarly, the global mushroom coffee market was valued at USD 2.71 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030, reaching approximately USD 4.12 billion by 2030.

The acquisition of Biolete's customer base and inventory strengthens ADIA Nutrition's position in the market and provides a solid foundation for growth.

This includes ADIA's offering of Biolete coffee across various platforms including Amazon. The company is confident in its ability to leverage these assets to drive revenue and enhance shareholder value.

ADIA Nutrition would also like to clarify that ADIA has no debt for deferred salaries, convertible notes, or any other toxic debt. ADIA's only debt is and will be draws from its 6% Annum $500,000 line of credit.

ADIA does not require additional funding beyond the $500,000 line of credit provided by its CEO, Larry Powalisz. This line of credit should be more than sufficient to support the opening of ADIA Nutrition's first clinic for aHSCT for MS and to support the company's supplement division. At this time the company is well-positioned to execute its business plan without the need for additional capital from ADIA's Reg. A.

"We are excited about the acquisition of Biolete and the opportunities it presents for ADIA Nutrition," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of ADIA Nutrition Inc. "The acquisition of the customer base and inventory, along with the line of credit provided by myself, positions us for success in the coming months. We are confident in our ability to expedite our business plan and not only create value for our shareholders, but also help MS Patients faster than originally anticipated."

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division specializing in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adia-med.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.com

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221114

SOURCE: Adia Nutrition Inc.