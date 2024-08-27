Polymesh Association, the leader in real world asset tokenization and blockchain technology for capital markets, today announced that AlphaPoint, a leading global provider of digital asset infrastructure for exchanges, brokerages, payment networks, and banking, has partnered with Polymesh to offer the best and most efficient tokenization solution via an easy-to-use API.

Polymesh Association has given a grant from the Polymesh Ecosystem Development Fund to AlphaPoint to integrate Polymesh into AlphaPoint's Asset Digitization (APAD) and AlphaPoint's white-label Exchange (APEX) in order to tokenize assets and facilitate the creation, minting, issuing, and trading of tokens. AlphaPoint's existing client base features over 150 customers from 35 countries including the CME Group, Bancolombia Group's Wenia Exchange, and the El Salvadoran government's Chivo Wallet.

"The future of trading will be driven by tokenized assets on blockchain across asset classes. Regulated assets, in particular, require unique blockchain capabilities to operate in a compliant way. Integrating Polymesh into our platform will help AlphaPoint to power more tokenized asset marketplaces worldwide by simplifying the tokenization process and eliminating the need for complex smart contracts," said Igor Telyatnikov, CEO and Co-Founder of AlphaPoint. "As regulatory clarity around RWA (real-world assets) advances, this partnership allows us to provide best-in-class technology for the next generation of exchanges and marketplaces, delivering enhanced security and compliance features."

"We always look for ways to drive global adoption of Polymesh as the premier institutional blockchain for regulated assets," said Graeme Moore, Head of Tokenization, Polymesh Association. "AlphaPoint, with its extensive network and strong track record, will support our mission by bringing high quality assets and users to Polymesh."

AlphaPoint's decision to partner with Polymesh was driven by the platform's specialized native features and user-friendly approach to APIs. By enabling token configuration directly in the blockchain layer, Polymesh removes the complexity and costs associated with third-party smart contracts, streamlining the tokenization process. Additionally, Polymesh's status as an institutional-grade public permissioned blockchain with regulated nodes and a robust settlement engine enhances security and compliance, reduces counterparty risk, and prevents involvement by restricted or sanctioned participants.

To illuminate how AlphaPoint and Polymesh are driving the transformation of capital markets through tokenization and blockchain technology, AlphaPoint and Polymesh are jointly hosting a webinar "Tokenization and Blockchain in Capital Markets" on September 12, 2024 at 10 am ET. This webinar will cover the entire lifecycle of tokenized assets, from issuance to secondary market liquidity, focusing on real-world applications and opportunities. Learn from industry experts how AlphaPoint's cutting-edge solutions and Polymesh's specialized blockchain are enabling companies, business banks, and custodians to unlock new levels of efficiency and access to liquidity. Discover where liquidity exists, who the key providers are, and which jurisdictions are leading the way in this rapidly evolving space. To sign up to the webinar, visit: https://start.alphapoint.com/webinar-tokenization-and-blockchain-in-capital-markets.

About AlphaPoint

AlphaPoint is a global financial technology company providing digital asset infrastructure to power the next generation of exchanges, brokerages, payment networks, and banking. Our full-suite products provide trusted, secure, scalable, and customizable solutions for trading, payments, lending, custody, and more.

AlphaPoint has enabled over 150 customers in 35 countries including the CME Group, XP Securities, and Chivo. AlphaPoint has powered over 1 trillion in trading volume and the technology has handled billions in assets on the platform. Over the past decade, AlphaPoint has received multiple prestigious awards recognizing our innovations, exponential growth and leading technology in the fintech and digital asset space. AlphaPoint continues to empower clients to build, launch, and operate global marketplaces and financial applications. For more information, please visit https://alphapoint.com/ and connect on LinkedIn, and X.

About Polymesh Association

The Polymesh Association is a not-for-profit dedicated to the growth of the Polymesh ecosystem through Polymesh and Polymesh Private. Polymesh is a leading public permissioned blockchain purpose-built for real world assets that streamlines capital markets and opens the door to new financial products. Polymesh Private is a private permissioned instance of Polymesh that can be deployed by enterprises.

Visit polymesh.network to learn more.

